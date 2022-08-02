Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Cipla Appoints Oyo's Mandar Purushottam Vaidya As Independent Director

Cipla

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 4:07 pm

Drug major Cipla has appointed Mandar Purushottam Vaidya as an independent director for a period of five years, till July 28, 2027.

On the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting, the company's board has appointed Vaidya, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.

In August 2019, Vaidya had joined OYO, a global travel-tech company as CEO - SE Asia & Middle East.

Since March 2021, he had been the CEO - OYO Vacation Homes (OVH), Europe.
 

