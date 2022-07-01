Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Cigarette Makers Shifted To Biodegradable Overwrap On Packets, Well Ahead Of Plastic Ban

Tobacco Institute of India (TII) also lauded the "proactive steps" taken by the government towards reducing the burden on the environment by banning certain single-use plastic items

undefined
The ban on single-use plastics, which was announced last year, has come into effect from Friday Representative Image-File

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 9:56 pm

Cigarette makers have shifted from regular plastic wrapping to environment-friendly biodegradable wrapping for cigarette packs, well ahead of the single-use plastic ban, industry body Tobacco Institute of India said on Friday.

Tobacco Institute of India (TII) also lauded the "proactive steps" taken by the government towards reducing the burden on the environment by banning certain single-use plastic items.

TII represents cigarette makers such as ITC, Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries along with farmers, exporters and ancillaries of the cigarette segment of the tobacco industry in India.

The ban on single-use plastics, which was announced last year, has come into effect from Friday.

Related stories

'No Plastic' Posters Outside Shops In Delhi's Major Markets

Delhi Plastic Ban: Warning Notice Till July 10, Action After It For Single Use Plastic Ban Violation

Updating about the industry, TII in a statement said: "Its members who manufacture cigarettes have shifted from regular plastic wrapping to biodegradable wrapping for cigarette pack overwrap, well in advance."

The biodegradable material being used is compliant with the international standards and the recently released BIS standards, it added.

"Biodegradation of the biodegradable plastic starts upon coming into contact with soil. This material is extremely beneficial, as it would biodegrade naturally in landfills as well. The biodegradable plastic will not add any strain to the solid waste collection and recycling system," said TII.

It would also reduce costs associated with the collection of plastic waste, recycling of plastic waste as well as industrial composting, the TII statement added.

Tags

Business Cigarette Makers Plastic Ban Plastic Items Single-use Plastic Plastic Packets
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement