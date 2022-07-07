Chulbul Pandey, Not Salman Khan Makes Debut As BollyCoin’s NFT Collection; Bitcoin Rises

BollyCoin has introduced its brand new Chill Bull non-fungible token (NFT) collection, which is inspired by Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey character from the film Dabangg.

The website that focuses on Bollywood media is prepared to debut an exclusive Chill Bull NFT collection. The new NFT collection consists of 2,222 3D bulls delivered to BollyCoin holders, stakeholders, and owners of the company’s prior NFTs, Mint reported.

The distribution will be determined by who has the most BollyCoins. The book collection will provide holders and stakeholders with access to unique events, concerts, and a Bollywood-inspired Metaverse. The distribution will be determined by who has the most BollyCoins.

BollyCoin has collaborated with the renowned Cope Studio (recently bought by Polygon) to develop these cutting-edge NFTs.

BollyCoin is available on decentralised exchanges, such as UniSwap and QuickSwap.

In other news, Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of one of the major cryptocurrency exchanges, says his business still has a “few billion” on hand to prop up faltering firms that may further disrupt the market. In recent weeks, he has emerged as crypto’s white knight, rescuing platforms that have stumbled, as cryptocurrency values have plummeted, Economics Times reported.

Elsewhere, FTX has granted BlockFi a $250 million revolving credit line and announced a contract allowing it the opportunity to purchase back its own assets on Friday. The bailouts were designed to preserve client funds and prevent contagion from spreading throughout the system, according to Bankanfried. “I don’t think it’s an existential danger to the business, but I do think it’s a lot worse than I would have expected,” he said of the industry’s predicament.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market rose by 1.97 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $20,514.59 at 4:30 pm IST. According to Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 42.42 per cent, up by 0.05 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,183.54, up by 3.91 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 0.25 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $237.19. Solana (SOL) was up by 2.18 per cent to $37.06, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 1.94 per cent to $0.4662.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin was trading at $0.06841 at 4:30 pm IST, down by 1.57 per cent on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was up by 1.85 per cent, and it was trading at $0.00001054. Samoyedcoin was up by 9.72 per cent, and it was trading at $0.009286, while Dogelon Mars was up by 3.07 per cent, and it was trading at $0.0000003203.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $895.53 billion, a decrease of 1.26 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $53.91 billion, a decrease of 17.81 per cent.