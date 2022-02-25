Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Anand Subramanian Not Cooperating With CBI In NSE Case: Report

Subramanian was arrested on Thursday, he is the first arrest by the agency in the NSE case

Anand Subramanian Not Cooperating With CBI In NSE Case: Report

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 5:11 pm

Anand Subramanian, National Stock Exchange’s former Group Operating Officer (GOO) is not cooperating with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the NSE co-location scam, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday.

Subramanian was arrested on Thursday, he is the first arrest by the agency in the NSE case. 

Related stories

How NSE Downplayed Co-location Scam Involving Chitra Ramakrishna

Former NSE Chief, Chitra Ramkrishna Gets Interrogated By CBI In Co-location Scam

Who Is Chitra Ramkrishna? All You Need To Know About Himalayan Yogi Influence in NSE Case

Subramanian is not cooperating and refused to share his login credentials, claiming that it's been too long so he doesn't remember the login id and password, CNBC-TV18 reported citing CBI sources.

Along with co-location-related irregularities, CBI is also investigating the hiring and promotion of Anand Subramanian in NSE.

In its order recently, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said, Chitra Ramakrishna, the former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), was influenced by an unknown "yogi" in the appointment of Anand Subramanian as NSE's group operating officer and advisor to the managing director.

In the 190-page order, Sebi added she leaked key business secrets pertaining to day-to-day operations.

Sebi got the whiff of the irregularities while it was investigating NSE's co-locating controversy in which it was alleged that certain brokers had received preferential treatment and some officials of the NSE were hand in glove with them.

Last week, CBI questioned Ramakrisha in connection with the co-location scam. 

Tags

Business National NSE NSE Ban Chitra Ramkrishna Anand Subramanian NSE Colocation Scam National Stock Exchange CBI Central Bureau Of Investigation
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

India Halts Sunflower Oil Imports As Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates: Report

India Halts Sunflower Oil Imports As Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates: Report

How Government Stands To Lose Up To Rs 1 Trillion Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Oil Retreats $101 Per Barrel; No Supply Shocks For India Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Sensex, Nifty Snap 7-Day Losing Streak On Fresh Sanctions On Russia

What Should Investors Do As Ukraine-Russia Crisis Wipes Out $200 Billion From Crypto Market?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs

The poll lit view of Gorakhpur city.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive