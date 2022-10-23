Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping Secures Historic Third Term In Power

The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party elected Xi as its general secretary for another five-year term

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 10:44 am

Chinese President Xi Jinping was re-elected as the General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China for a record third term.

The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party elected Xi as its general secretary for another five-year term.

The Central Committee members on Sunday elected a 25-member Political Bureau which picked the Standing Committee members to govern the country. 

"Dare to struggle, dare to win, bury your heads and work hard. Be determined to keep forging ahead," he said. "We must be ready to withstand high winds, choppy waters and even dangerous storms," he added.

Xi, in his brief closing remarks at the 20th Congress on Saturday, said the revision of the Constitution sets out clear requirements for upholding and strengthening the party's overall leadership.

