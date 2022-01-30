Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

China's Manufacturing Activity Grows At Slower Pace In January

The purchasing manager's index, tracked by China's National Bureau of Statistics, slipped to 50.1 from 50.3 in December, continuing the third month of weak growth.

China's Manufacturing Activity Grows At Slower Pace In January
Chinese exports have been a consistent bright spot throughout the pandemic. - Deposit Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 1:16 pm

Manufacturing activity in the world's second-largest economy grew at a slower pace in January compared to the previous month, according to an official government measure, as the country's strict “zero-tolerance” Covid-19 measures put a dampener on economic activity.

The purchasing manager's index, tracked by China's National Bureau of Statistics, slipped to 50.1 from 50.3 in December, continuing the third month of weak growth. A separate PMI by the business magazine Caixin showed on Sunday that manufacturing activity fell even further, contracting from 50.9 in December to 49.1 in January.

PMI is tracked on a 100-point scale in which numbers above 50 show activity expanding and below show a contraction.

New orders, which are measured in a sub-index, also fell, dropping to 49.3, according to the official measure. New export orders activity also continued to contract, although at a slightly slower pace in January.

Chinese exports have been a consistent bright spot throughout the pandemic.

China saw multiple Covid-19 outbreaks in the past month and implemented strict lockdowns starting in December and continuing into the new year that barred people from leaving their homes. The lockdowns have affected up to 20 million people.

Zhao Qinghe, the senior statistician at NBS, said in a statement Sunday that China faces multiple challenges, including a complicated economic environment and outbreaks of Covid-19 across the country.

Non-manufacturing PMI growth also declined, from 52.7 in December to 51.1 in January, with construction and service sectors both seeing weaker growth. 

Tags

Business International China Chinese Economy
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Adani Group Receives NCLAT's Nod To Acquire SRCPL

Adani Group Receives NCLAT's Nod To Acquire SRCPL

NCLAT Sets Aside NCLT Order To Consider 2nd Offer By DHFL's Former Promoter

PNB Housing Finance To Operationalise 25 New Branches By March

Why GST Has Taken Five Long Years To Open Old Wounds Of Centre-State Relations

Incentives For Green Hydrogen Likely In Union Budget

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tri-services bands perform during the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Beating Retreat Ceremony In Delhi Leaves Viewers Mesmerised

Ash Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia

Australian Open 2022, Day 13: Aussie Joy As Ash Barty, Thanasi Kokkinakis-Nick Kyrgios Pair Win Titles

Phil Collins was seen in the 1991 film 'Hook', the classic Peter Pan action adventure where he played the role of Inspector Good.

Happy Birthday Phil Collins: Acting Appearances Of The Musician

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi