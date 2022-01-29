Chemplast Sanmar Ltd Reports Standalone Q3 Net At Rs 142.82 crore

Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI) Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, the flagship company of Sanmar Group, on Saturday reported standalone net profits at Rs 142.82 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, the company said on Saturday.

The city-based company had registered standalone net at 21.27 crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous year, a company statement said. For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2021, standalone net profits went up to Rs 231.36 crore as against a standalone net loss at Rs 15.22 crore registered during the same period last financial year.Total income from operations on standalone basis, for the quarter under review, grew to Rs 517.14 crore from Rs 406.83 crore registered in the same period last financial year. For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2021, standalone total income from operations went up to Rs 1,363.51 crore from Rs 875.15 crore registered during the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said