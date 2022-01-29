Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd Reports Standalone Q3 Net At Rs 142.82 crore

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, the flagship company of Sanmar Group, on Saturday reported standalone net profits at Rs 142.82 crore

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd Reports Standalone Q3 Net At Rs 142.82 crore
Chemical Factory -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 3:20 pm

Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI) Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, the flagship company of Sanmar Group, on Saturday reported standalone net profits at Rs 142.82 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, the company said on Saturday.

The city-based company had registered standalone net at 21.27 crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous year, a company statement said. For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2021, standalone net profits went up to Rs 231.36 crore as against a standalone net loss at Rs 15.22 crore registered during the same period last financial year.Total income from operations on standalone basis, for the quarter under review, grew to Rs 517.14 crore from Rs 406.83 crore registered in the same period last financial year. For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2021, standalone total income from operations went up to Rs 1,363.51 crore from Rs 875.15 crore registered during the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said

Tags

Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Fintech Industry Hopes For Incentives In Budget To Push Financial Inclusion

Fintech Industry Hopes For Incentives In Budget To Push Financial Inclusion

NGT Asks 100 Industrial Units In Maharashtra To Pay Rs 186 Crore Compensation For Water Pollution

BharatPe Founder's Wife Also Goes On Leave Amid Company Conducting Independent Audit

Dealshare raises USD 165 mn at over USD 1.6 bn valuation

Suzlon Energy posts net profit of Rs 37 cr in Dec quarter

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway