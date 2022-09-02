Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Centre Spent Rs 5 Lakh Crore On MGNREGA Scheme In 8 Years: Nirmala Sitharaman

Speaking to reporters in Kamareddy district of Telangana on Thursday,  she said the state was given Rs 20,000 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme in the past eight years

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 1:37 pm

The Centre has spent Rs 5 lakh crore on MGNREGA scheme during the past eight years, out of which 20 per cent was spent during the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

Speaking to reporters in Kamareddy district of Telangana on Thursday,  she said the state was given Rs 20,000 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme in the past eight years.

"During the past eight years, Telangana received Rs 20,000 crore under MGNREGA. During the same period all over the country Rs 5 lakh crore has been spent, out of which more than 20 per cent was spent in 2020-21 during COVID-19 pandemic," she said replying to a query.

The important issue in this is survey teams will come (to any state) if there are any complaints that the money was not spent accordingly  or there are any remarks in the audit report.

Referring to the allegations that survey teams are being sent to curtail the scheme, she said the survey teams will come to correct the anomalies, if any.

During the UPA regime there were several loopholes in the scheme and the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi corrected them and is implementing it through direct benefit transfer (DBT), she further said.

Slamming the TRS government in Telangana over alleged rising debt, farmers' distress and other issues, the Union minister said the state that used to be revenue surplus, has now gone into revenue deficit.

K Chandrashekar Rao’s government was taking loans without showing them in the budget and without informing the state assembly, she claimed.

Related stories

Don't Burden Utilities, Pay For Freebies From Budgets: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman To Attend Bankers' Conclave In Nagaland On Tuesday

Farmers' debt is rampant in the state and it is ranked fourth in farmers' suicides, Sitharaman further said.

The minister also accused the TRS government of changing the names of central schemes and projecting them as the state's schemes.

On Thursday, she attended the meeting of district office-bearers, mandal presidents and karyakartas of Zaheerabad Parliamentary Constituency at Kamareddy town as part of 'Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana'. 

Tags

Business National MGNREGA MGNREGA Funds MGNREGA Scheme
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ankur Bhatia To Star Opposite Shahid Kapoor In A Negative Role In Ali Abbas Zafar's Action-Thriller

Ankur Bhatia To Star Opposite Shahid Kapoor In A Negative Role In Ali Abbas Zafar's Action-Thriller

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout