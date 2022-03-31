Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
Centre's Fiscal Deficit Touched 82.7% Of Full Year Target At End Of February

In the last financial year, the fiscal deficit or gap between the expenditure and revenue was 76 per cent of the Revised Estiamate (RE) of 2020-21.

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 7:07 pm

The Centre's fiscal deficit at the end of February stood at 82.7 per cent of the full year budget target, mainly on account of higher expenditure, according to government data released on Thursday.

In actual terms, the deficit stood at Rs 13,16,595 crore at the end of February this year, as per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

The central government's total receipts stood at Rs 18.27 lakh crore or 83.9 per of the RE of Budget 2021-22. It was 88.2 per cent of the RE of 2020-21 in the corresponding period.

The government's total expenditure was at Rs 31.43 lakh crore or 83.4 per cent of the current year's RE. It was 81.7 per cent of RE in the corresponding period last financial year.

The government expects the fiscal deficit to be at 6.9 per cent of the GDP or Rs 15.91 lakh crore in the current financial year ending March 31, 2022. 

