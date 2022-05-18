Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Central Government May Introduce Reverse Charge On Cryptos; Crypto Market Trades Mixed

The government may introduce reverse charge on crypto investing by Indians in foreign crypto exchanges. Meanwhile, cryptos continued to trade moderately lower in the early morning session.

Central Government May Introduce Reverse Charge On Cryptos; Crypto Market Trades Mixed
Bitcoin (BTC)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 May 2022 9:35 am

A source privy to Business Today said that the central government may introduce a ‘reverse charge’ tax mechanism for Indians who are using foreign crypto exchanges to transact.

Related stories

Over 95% Crypto-Associated Frauds Based Outside Of Blockchain Ecosystem: Report

The Global Crypto Market Back In Red; FTX CEO Backs PoS Cryptos Like Ethereum, Solana, Others

Want To Know About Community-Led And Managed Cryptos And How They Stand Out? Read Here

Click here to read more about the impact of the crypto tax on domestic crypto exchanges.

Meanwhile, the global crypto market capitalisation went up by 1.02 per cent to $1.3 trillion as of 8.50 pm. The global crypto trading volume was down by 11.16 per cent to $77.67 billion as per Coinmarketcap data. 

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $29,965.11, lower by 0.55 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was, however, up by 0.01 per cent to $2,068.49.
 

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 0.03 per cent at $0.5667, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 0.9 per cent at $0.4808, Solana (SOL) was trading with a gain of 2.59 per cent at $56.43, Polkadot (DOT) was down by 1.29 per cent at $10.72 and Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 0.21 per cent at $303.81.


Today’s top gainer was MetaPay (METAPAY), which was up by 1830.49 per cent at $0.000009956. The top loser was PAPPAY (PAPPAY), which was down by 81.61 at $0.0000002019

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 0.16 per cent at $0.08933. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.04397. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 0.14 per cent at $0.00001239.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) gained 0.92 per cent to trade at $0.0000005109, Floki Inu (FLOKI) jumped by 25.49 per cent at $0.00001034 and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) 1.99 per cent at $0.006125. 

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was up by 0.66 per cent at $10,073.51, and Terra (LUNA) was trading with a loss of 0.71 per cent at $0.0001846. Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 1.28 per cent at $33.52, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a gain of 3.69 per cent at $5.37 and Aave (AAVE) by 3.52 per cent at $91.81.

Click here to read more about how DAOs like Uniswap, Aave and others work.

Latest News

Swedish music streaming company Spotify begins testing non-fungible token (NFT) gallery on music artist’s profile page in the US. “Spotify is running a test in which it will help a small group of artists promote their existing third-party NFT offerings via their artist profiles. We routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve artist and fan experiences," said Spotify in a statement, exclusively reported by Musically.com.

Click here to read more about how Spotify entered the metaverse world.

Tags

Business Crypto
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

VistaVerse To Launch Metaverse Experience At Cannes With NFTs Of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram

VistaVerse To Launch Metaverse Experience At Cannes With NFTs Of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram

AFC Cup 2022: Gokulam Kerala Face ATK Mohun Bagan In Lung-opener - All You Need To Know

AFC Cup 2022: Gokulam Kerala Face ATK Mohun Bagan In Lung-opener - All You Need To Know