Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Centenary Celebrations Of Karnataka Bank Underway

Centenary Celebrations Of Karnataka Bank Underway

Six new digital products of the private bank were launched on the occasion

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 11:24 am

City-based private lender Karnataka Bank launched its centenary celebrations on the occasion of its founders' day here, a press release said on Sunday.
        
Former IIIT director S Sadagopan delivered the 99th Founders' Day Lecture on 'Technology and Life' at the bank's headquarters on Saturday, the release stated.
        
In his address, Sadagopan said the present generation should explore the indigenous knowledge system of the country that had a lot of information useful to mankind and called upon youngsters to venture out in exploration.
        
Sadagopan, a former member of Karnataka Knowledge Commission, said teachers have for long been teaching the technology acquired from the West. Of late, some efforts are on to recognise the technology and other knowledge inherent in India.
        
He also gave examples of traditional knowledge systems in the areas of textile, housing, education, healthcare, computing, material science, transport, communication and music. 
        
Karnataka Bank CEO and Managing Director M S Mahabaleshwara presented an overview of the journey of the bank in the last 99 years. Bank chairman P Pradeep Kumar and executive director Sekhar Rao were also present.
        
Six new digital products of the private bank were launched on the occasion.

Business Karnataka Karnataka Bank Banking Indian Economy Economy
