Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Cement Demand Expected To grow 7% To 8% In FY23 Amid Russia-Ukraine War: ICRA

The cement production in the first 11 months of FY22 was at 323 million MT, which is higher by 22 per cent Y-o-Y. The demand, which was adversely impacted in November 2021 due to cyclones and unseasonal rains, picked up from December 2021. 

Cement Demand Expected To grow 7% To 8% In FY23 Amid Russia-Ukraine War: ICRA
File Photo.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 6:06 pm

The cement demand is expected to grow by 7-8 per cent to around 382 million metric tonnes in the current fiscal, helped by tailwinds of strong demand from rural housing and infrastructure sectors, a report by ICRA said on Wednesday.

It also mentioned about "likely contraction in operating margins by 270-320 bps to 16.8-17.3 per cent" for the industry on account of high input costs and inflationary pressure.

Related stories

Holcim Ltd Considers Potential Sale Of Its Stake At Ambuja Cement: Report

The cement production in the first 11 months of FY22 was at 323 million MT, which is higher by 22 per cent Y-o-Y. The demand, which was adversely impacted in November 2021 due to cyclones and unseasonal rains, picked up from December 2021. 

ICRA estimates "the production to grow by around 18-20 per cent and surpass pre-Covid levels to reach around 355 million MT in FY2022." 

The recent budgetary allocation of over Rs 9.2 lakh crore towards agriculture, affordable housing, and capital expenditure is expected to augur well for cement demand, ICRA AVP, Sector Head Anupama Reddy said. 

"The cement demand is expected to grow by 7-8 per cent to around 382 million MT in FY2023 supported by strong demand from rural housing and infrastructure sectors," she added.

India is the second-largest cement producer after China.

According to the data from the Cement Manufacturers Association (CMA), India has an installed capacity of approximately 545 million MT. 

Tags

Business National Real Estate Realty Sector Realty Industry Cement Cement Demand Cement Production Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia-Ukraine Crisis Russia-Ukraine War
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022 Points Table: Can Eternal Bridesmaids Royal Challengers Bangalore Sustain Good Run?

IPL 2022 Points Table: Can Eternal Bridesmaids Royal Challengers Bangalore Sustain Good Run?

How Don’t Be Content Helped Vijayalakshmi Silks, A 100-Year-Old Brand, Find A Timeless Expression

How Don’t Be Content Helped Vijayalakshmi Silks, A 100-Year-Old Brand, Find A Timeless Expression