Monday, May 02, 2022
CCPA Calls Meeting Next Week With Cab Aggregators Amidst Several Complaints By Customers

CCPA Chief Secretary Nidhi Khare said existing consumers are being charged high rates for a ride, while new users are lured with lower charges for the same distance.

Updated: 02 May 2022 8:23 pm

Amid a rise in customer complaints against cab aggregators, consumer protection regulator CCPA has called a meeting of ride-hailing platforms like Ola and Uber next week for seeking details about their policies related to pricing and cancellation of rides.

Speaking to PTI, Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare said, "We have received several complaints from consumers regarding the cancellation and pricing policy of cab aggregators. The number of complaints is very high and therefore we have called the cab aggregators for an explanation of their policies."

Citing a few examples, Khare said the regulator has received many complaints of alleged unfair trade practices, including cab drivers forcing consumers to cancel a trip and bear a penalty as the drivers do not want to accept the ride for whatever reason.

Khare further said existing consumers are being charged high rates for a ride, while new users are lured with lower charges for the same distance.

"It appears that the cab aggregators are using algorithms to lure new customers, putting old customers at disadvantage. This is an unfair practice," she added.

In this backdrop, Khare said the regulator would like to understand their algorithms and other policies adopted for operating as cab aggregators in the country.

The meeting is likely to be held on May 10. 

