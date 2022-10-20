CCI Slaps Rs 1,337.76 Crore Penalty On Google

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday slapped Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty on Google for abusing dominant position in markets in android mobile device ecosystem

The regulator has also directed the internet major to cease and desist from unfair business practices.

The Commission has directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

In April 2019, the regulator ordered a detailed probe in the matter following complaints by consumers of Android-based smartphones in the country.

The allegations of unfair business practices pertained to two agreements -- Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA) and Anti Fragmentation Agreement (AFA) -- which were entered into by the OEMs of Android OS with Google.

As per the release, CCI said that mandatory pre-installation of entire Google Mobile Suite (GMS) under MADA, with no option to un-install the same, and their prominent placement amounts to imposition of unfair condition on the device manufacturers and thereby contravenes competition law.

Further, CCI noted that the internet major has leveraged its dominant position in the app store market for Android OS to enter as well as protect its position in non-OS specific web browser market through Google Chrome App.



