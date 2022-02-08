Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

CCI Gives Nod For Acquisition Of Athenahealth Group

The company is a cloud-based provider of the medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services, as well as point-of-care mobile applications.

CCI Gives Nod For Acquisition Of Athenahealth Group
The acquiring funds are managed by Hellman Friedman LLC, Bain Capital Investors LLC and GICSI.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 8:20 pm

Competition Commission has given its nod for the acquisition of athenahealth Group by funds managed and advised by H&F, Bain, GICSI, and Minerva Holdco Inc.

The company, headquartered in the US, is a cloud-based provider of the medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services, as well as point-of-care mobile applications.

The acquiring funds are those that are managed and advised by Hellman Friedman LLC, Bain Capital Investors LLC and GIC Special Investments Pte. Ltd (GICSI).

The combination involves the acquisition of athenahealth Group Inc by the acquirers pursuant to the execution of the agreement and plan of merger entered into between Minerva Bidco, Minerva Merger Sub Inc, athenahealth Group and athenahealth Holdings LLC, according to a notice filed with the regulator.

"As a result of the proposed combination, the acquirers will acquire indirect, joint control of the Target through Minerva Parent, LP and its wholly controlled subsidiary, Minerva Bidco, in terms of the Competition Act," it added.

 As per the notice, the proposed combination will allow athenahealth Group Inc to accelerate its growth and continue to innovate in the healthcare industry.

In a release on Tuesday, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said the deal has been approved. 

Tags

Business National Competition Commission Of India (CCI) Acquisition
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Can't Have Situation Where Tesla's Market Is India But Jobs Are In China, Says Government

Can't Have Situation Where Tesla's Market Is India But Jobs Are In China, Says Government

Only 3.6% Women Are Corporate Board Chairpersons In India, Says Deloitte

Lupin Gets USFDA Nod For Generic Version Of Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution

NMDC Net Profit Dips Marginally To Rs 2,048 Crore In December Quarter

Data Patterns Reports Net Profit At Rs 8.96 Crore In December Quarter

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Delhi University Students Protest Over Demand To Reopen Colleges

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Tiger Shroff For This Action Flick

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district,

Students Protest In Karnataka Over Hijab Row

Class VII students join the 'Paray Sikhshalay', an outdoor learning initiative started by the West Bengal Government to follow all Covid-19 protocols, in Nadia.

West Bengal Launches 'Paray Shikshalay' To Help Kids Stay In School Amid Covid-19