Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
CBI Court Dismisses Chitra Ramkrishna's Anticipatory Bail In NSE Case: Report

Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal after hearing both the parties at length and after consideration of the entire material decided not to give anticipatory bail to Chitra Ramkrishna

Chitra Ramkrishna Screen Grab

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 3:04 pm

The special court set up to hear cases filed by Central Bureau of Investigation has dismissed anticipatory bail plea for former managing director and chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna in the NSE co-location case.

Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal after hearing both the parties at length and after consideration of the entire material decided not to give anticipatory bail to Chitra Ramkrishna, news agency ANI reported.

The same court earlier, while keeping the order reserved, also had said no good ground for ad-interim protection from arrest is made out in favour of the applicant/accused at this stage.

The CBI recently had questioned Chitra Ramkrishna in the matter. The Income Tax (IT) Department earlier raided various premises linked to Ramkrishna in Mumbai and Chennai. 

Last month, Income Tax Department raided premises linked to Chitra Ramakrishna in Mumbai as part of a tax evasion investigation against her and others, official sources said.

Officials then said the searches were aimed to check charges of tax evasion and financial irregularities against her and others.

NSE had introduced the co-location facility in 2009, wherein the stock exchange allowed traders to place their servers in NSE’s data centre. It benefits the trader by having faster access to the price feed, which is distributed by the stock exchange. Notably, several stock exchanges globally allow the installation of a co-location facility in high-frequency trading. 

NSE started offering tick-by-tick data, three months after the introduction of the co-location facility. According to NSE’s website, tick-by-tick data disseminates information about orders and trades on a real-time basis. The data feed is in Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP-IP) format.
 

Business Chitra Ramkrishna NSE NSE Co-Location Case NSE Fraud National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna NSE NSE Scam NSE Ban
