Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case

The probe agency had conducted searches on Wednesday in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, among other places, during which Rs 93 lakh cash was recovered from the Gurugram premises of Jha

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 3:07 pm

The CBI has arrested Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jha and five officials of Tata Projects, including its Executive VP Deshraj Pathak and Assistant VP R N Singh, in connection with alleged bribery to favour the private company, officials said on Thursday.

The probe agency had conducted searches on Wednesday in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, among other places, during which Rs 93 lakh cash was recovered from the Gurugram premises of Jha. 

Jha is currently posted in Itanagar, they said.

It is alleged that Jha was extending favours to Tata Projects in various projects in return of illicit payment, they said.

Related stories

FM To Meet Heads Of Banks; To Review Performance, Governance Reforms In RRBs

The five arrested executives of Tata Projects will be produced before Panchkula court on Thursday, they added.
 

Tags

Business CBI Power Grid Executive Director BS Jha Tata Projects Power Grid Bribery Case
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case