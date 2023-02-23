Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
CarTrade Launches CarTrade Ventures, Plans To Invest Rs 750 Crore In Automotive Space

CarTrade Launches CarTrade Ventures, Plans To Invest Rs 750 Crore In Automotive Space

The company, in a statement, said it will look to acquire and invest in companies offering differentiated services and technology in the automotive space

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 8:12 pm

Automotive platform CarTrade Tech on Thursday said it has launched CarTrade Ventures and is planning to invest Rs 750 crore in the next 5-7 years to fund acquisition and investment in the automotive space under this business initiative.

The company, in a statement, said it will look to acquire and invest in companies offering differentiated services and technology in the automotive space. 

The capital invested will be through profits generated and funds available in the company, it added. 

"We have launched CarTrade Ventures to invest in new-age technologies and to digitalise the buying, selling and ownership of vehicles and be a key enabler in the growth of the auto ecosystem. 

"To facilitate this, we are looking to deploy up to Rs 750 crore for acquiring and investing in companies that are driving innovation in the global auto ecosystem," said Vinay Sanghi, founder and Chairman, CarTrade Tech Group. 

The company has been successful in growing its business organically and inorganically, he added.  

In addition, CarTrade Ventures will bring value to the companies through synergies with group companies and access to customers and technology, thereby helping these companies scale rapidly, it claimed.
 

Tags

Business CarTrade CarTrade Ventures CarTrade Tech Group Automobile Industry Car Sales Commercial Vehicle Sales
