Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Carmakers Grapple With Backlog Of 6.5 Lakh Units As Chip Shortage Hits Production

With the auto industry slowly witnessing revival after pandemic shocks, in recent times, even luxury carmakers have seen demand outstripping supply, resulting in backlog of orders

undefined
The welding arm on the automobile production line is being welded Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 8:01 pm

Leading carmakers are grappling with a huge backlog of around 6.5 lakh units, with chip shortage continuing to crimp their manufacturing activities and leading to long waiting period for customers.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India alone has a backlog of around 3.4 lakh units while Hyundai and Mahindra & Mahindra have a combined pending order list of about 3 lakh units.

Tata Motors, Kia and Honda Cars are also sitting on substantial pending orders.

With the auto industry slowly witnessing revival after pandemic shocks, in recent times, even luxury carmakers have seen demand outstripping supply, resulting in backlog of orders.

Related stories

Tata AutoComp GY Batteries Ties Up With Tata Motors For Vehicle Battery Solutions

BMW Launches 5 Series 50 Jahre M Edition Priced At Rs 67.5 Lakh

"As per our estimates, there should be a backlog of around 6.5 lakh units across the passenger vehicle market. For Maruti Suzuki alone, the figure has crossed the 3.4 lakh mark," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava told PTI.

According to him, enhancing production is the only way out of the situation.

"The last two quarters have been above nine lakh mark (sales) for the industry. It is the first time ever in the Indian auto industry that we have crossed nine lakh sales in consecutive two quarters... it means that demand remains very strong in the market," Srivastava said.

The pending order list has grown due to chip supply issues which have been continuing for nearly two years now, he said and added that it will take time to redce the backlog. "Going ahead, with enhanced production it will come down".

A Tata Motors spokesperson said the waiting period for its passenger vehicle range stretches between 4-12 weeks, depending on model variant and colour.

"And for electric vehicles, it is going up to 6 months," the spokesperson said.

Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said the supply side challenges, including world-wide chip shortage has affected its production and despatches since last year, leading to longer waiting periods for customers.

"Unfortunately, this situation still persists and we are trying our best to address this situation," he said.

Further, he said the company has been prioritising production of fast selling models and variants to cater to the demand effectively.

The waiting period for company cars varies anywhere from 2 to 9 months.

Petrol variants have two months of waiting, diesel variants have 3-5 months and City Hybrid has a waiting of 9 months for new bookings.

Semiconductors are silicon chips that cater to control and memory functions in products ranging from automobiles, computers and cellphones to various other electronic items.

The usage of semiconductors in the auto industry has gone up globally in recent times with new models coming with more and more  electronic features such as bluetooth connectivity and driver-assist, navigation and hybrid-electric systems.
 

Tags

Business Carmakers Chip Shortage Maruti Suzuki Mahindra & Mahindra Tata Motors Hyundai Motors Kia Honda Cars Semiconductor Shortage
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indian Travellers Do Not Require Visas For These 60 Countries, Here’s The Full List

Indian Travellers Do Not Require Visas For These 60 Countries, Here’s The Full List

‘Love Goals’ On Netflix Movie Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Coming-Of-Age Story Is Sweet Yet Very Confusing

‘Love Goals’ On Netflix Movie Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Coming-Of-Age Story Is Sweet Yet Very Confusing