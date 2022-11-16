Care Health Insurance launches ‘Care Supreme’ With Unlimited Recharge, Up To 30% Discount On Renewals: Know More

Care Health Insurance's new product 'Care Supreme' removes any “sub-limit” on treatment or technology used while offering unlimited recharge of the sum insured even for treating the same illness, the company said on Thursday.

In a press release, Care Health claimed the product redefines the "value" of health coverage.

Key Features

The policy offers up to a 500 per cent increase in the sum insured within the cumulative bonus 'Super' feature, with unlimited automatic recharge of the sum insured, covering multiple hospitalisations for previously treated or new diseases, the company said.

Also, it has no sub-limits on treatments like AYUSH or advanced cures like robotic surgery, organ donor treatment, etc. Further, the policy provides unlimited access to online fitness and wellness programmes and nutritionist sessions to ensure the policyholders' fitness.

Additionally, the policy provides customers with up to a 30 per cent discount on renewal premiums and an option to pay the premium as per the city they live in.

Detailing the policy, Ajay Shah, director and head of retail at Care Health Insurance, said, "Care Supreme not only financially secures the policyholder but also ensures that if required, they have access to the best available treatment, the maximum benefit of their sum insured and supreme rewards for staying fit." Shah added that it redefines the value of health insurance.

Data from the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5), conducted from 2019-21 and released by the government in May 2022, showed that at least one individual in 41 per cent of Indian households is covered by a health insurance scheme.

Last month, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI ) constituted a committee to look into various issues concerning the health insurance sector aimed at enhancing sectoral growth and better services to customers. It stressed health insurance should constantly evolve to cater to people's needs.