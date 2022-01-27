Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Canara Bank December Quarter Profit Jumps Two-Fold To Rs 1,502 Crore

Total income, however, fell marginally to Rs 21,312 crore during the October-December period of 2021-22, against Rs 21,365 crore in the same quarter of 2020-21.

Canara Bank December Quarter Profit Jumps Two-Fold To Rs 1,502 Crore
The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 696 crore in the year-ago quarter. - Deposit Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 2:41 pm

State-owned Canara Bank on Thursday reported over two-fold jump in its net profit on a standalone basis to Rs 1,502 crore for the December 2021 quarter on the back of lower provisioning.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 696 crore in the year-ago quarter. 

Sequentially, the net profit was higher by 13 per cent from Rs 1,333 crore in the quarter ended September 2021.

Total income, however, fell marginally to Rs 21,312 crore during the October-December period of 2021-22, against Rs 21,365 crore in the same quarter of 2020-21, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans rose to 7.80 per cent of the gross advances as of December 31, 2021, from 7.46 per cent at the end of December 2020.

Net NPAs too were higher at 2.86 per cent compared to 2.64 per cent. 

However, the NPAs fell sequentially from 8.42 per cent gross NPAs at the end of September 2021 and 3.21 per cent on a net basis.

The provisions for bad loans and contingencies were trimmed by the lender to Rs 2,245 crore in Q3 FY22 against Rs 4,210 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On a consolidated basis, the bank registered over a two-fold rise in its net profit in Q3 FY22 at Rs 1,631 crore compared to Rs 739 crore.

Canara Bank shares traded at Rs 233.70 apiece on BSE, up by 5.60 per cent from the previous close.

Tags

Business National Canara Bank
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Samsung Reports Robust Profit Based On Chip Strength

Samsung Reports Robust Profit Based On Chip Strength

Airtel Payments Bank Customers' Deposit Rises 75% To Rs 1,000 Crore In 2021

Future Group To Sell 25% Stake To Generali In General Insurance Segment

Madhya Pradesh Joins Opposition States In Demanding 5-Year Extension To GST Compensation

SBI-Led Consortium To Provide Loans To Tata Group For Air India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis

The people purchase Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar buy statues after paying their tributes on his death anniversary, at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar

Remembering Father Of Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar On Republic Day

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day