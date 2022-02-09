Canada’s TMX Group Plans To Launch Crypto Futures; Bitcoin, Ethereum, SHIB Fall

Canada’s TMX Group, the country’s largest stock market operator, may launch its first cryptocurrency futures product, according to a Reuters report. In another crypto-related development in the country, KPMG Canada, an accounting and consultancy firm, has become the first to use its treasury funds to buy Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

The global crypto market cap, meanwhile, declined by 2.33 per cent in the last 24 hours at $1.97 trillion. The crypto trading volume, however, increased by 7.74 per cent to $102.93 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

BTC, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, saw its price decline by 1.67 per cent at $43,306.76.

“Bitcoin has surpassed the $43,000 mark, currently trading at $43,413.27. Meanwhile, LEO, the native token of crypto exchange Bitfinex spiked after US officials recovered $3.6 billion worth of Bitcoin from the exchange’s 2016 hack,” says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

We have just completed an allocation of cryptoassets to our corporate treasury, our firm’s first of its kind investment in the asset class. This includes Bitcoin and Ethereum tokens, and carbon offsets to maintain a net-zero carbon transaction: https://t.co/32hsKbnGuC — KPMG Canada (@KPMG_Canada) February 7, 2022

ETH, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, saw its prices decrease by 2.43 per cent to $3,072.24.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 5.99 per cent at $1.16, Algorand (ALGO), which is known as the Ethereum killer, was down by 6.23 per cent at $1; its market cap was at $6,598,226,792. Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 5.67 per cent at $409.26, while Solana (SOL) fell 5.47 per cent at $111.35 and Polkadot (DOT) by 5.76 per cent at $21.35.

Today’s top gainer was BoleToken (BOLE), which is up by 1197.34 per cent at $0.0004443. The top loser was Magic Inu (MAGIC), which is down by 95.52 per cent at $0.00007628.

Meme Coins And DeFi

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 5.37 per cent at $0.1561. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.05389. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was also down by 5.29 per cent at $0.00003095.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was trading with a loss of 8.98 per cent at $0.000001057. Floki Inu (FLOKI) was also down by 11.25 per cent at $0.00005411, while Samoyed Coin (SAMO) fell by 0.19 per cent at $0.02738.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a loss of 5.01 per cent at $25,009.83. While Terra (LUNA) was down by 3.59 per cent at $56.50, Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 2.45 per cent at $85.35. Uniswap (UNI) fell 6.03 per cent at $11.76, while Aave (AAVE) declined 2.51 per cent at $180.86.

Latest Update

KPMG Canada, an accounting and consultancy firm, has used its treasury funds to buy BTC and ETH through Gemini Trust Company’s execution and custodial services. The exact amount of money spent on acquiring these cryptocurrencies was not disclosed.

KPMG Canada’s spokesperson, in an interview with Coindesk, was quoted as saying, “KPMG in Canada is bullish on crypto assets, we believe they are here to stay, and we’ll consider other innovative investment opportunities in the future.”