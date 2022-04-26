Campus Activewear Raises Rs 418 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear on Monday said it has garnered a little over Rs 418 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale.

The company has decided to allocate a total of 14,325,000 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 292 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 418.29 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity Funds, Nomura, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Arbitrage and Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte are among the anchor investors.

In addition, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Motilal Oswal MF, DSP MF, Nippon India MF and Invesco MF too participated in the anchor round.

The initial public offer (IPO) is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 4,79,50,000 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. Those offering shares in the OFS include promoters -- Hari Krishna Agarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal -- and existing shareholders -- TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd, QRG Enterprises Ltd, Rajiv Goel and Rajesh Kumar Gupta.

At present, promoters hold 78.21 per cent stake in the company while TPG Growth and QRG Enterprises own 17.19 per cent and 3.86 percent shareholding, respectively.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 278-292 a share, will raise Rs 1,400-crore at the upper end of the price band. The initial share-sale will open for public subscription on April 26 and conclude on April 28.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors. Further, two lakh shares have been reserved for the company's employees.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 51 shares and in multiples thereof.

BofA Securities India, JM Financial, CLSA India and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the merchant bankers that advise the company on the public issue.

Campus Activewear introduced the brand 'Campus' in 2005 and offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family.

As of fiscal year 2020, the brand had about 15 percent of market share in the branded sports and athleisure footwear industry in India by value, which increased to approximately 17 per cent in fiscal year 2021.

