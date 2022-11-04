Byju’s Announces Lionel Messi Ambassador For ‘Education For All’

Edtech major Byju’s has roped in Lionel Messi as the first global brand ambassador of its social impact arm Education For All, the company said on Friday.

Messi, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and captains the Argentinian football team, has signed an agreement with Byju’s to promote the cause of equitable education, Byju’s said in a statement.

"We are honoured and excited to collaborate with Lionel Messi as our global ambassador. He rose from the grassroots to become one of the most successful sports persons ever. That is the kind of opportunity that Byju’s Education For All (EFA) wants to create for the nearly 5.5 million children it currently empowers. No one represents the power of enhancing human potential more than Lionel Messi," Byju’s co-founder Divya Gokulnath said.

Messi’s social media following of nearly 450 million is likely to come in handy for Byju’s to enhance the visibility of the edtech firm.

"It is not really surprising that the greatest player of all time is also the greatest learner of all time. I am sure this partnership will inspire millions of people around

the world to dream bigger and learn better," Gokulnath said.

Earlier this year, Byju’s became the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.