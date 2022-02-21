Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business
Outlook Money

Buy Health Insurance Within 7 Days of Being Diagnosed With Covid

Some insurers, including Niva Bupa Health Insurance, Care Health Insurance and Digit General Insurance, have reduced the cooling off period to zero to seven days.

Buy Health Insurance Within 7 Days of Being Diagnosed With Covid
Buy Health Insurance Within 7 Days of Being Diagnosed With Covid

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 7:50 am

You may now be able to buy a health insurance cover after a maximum of seven days after being diagnosed with Covid, irrespective of whether you are vaccinated or not. Some insurers, including Niva Bupa Health Insurance, Care Health Insurance and Digit General Insurance, have reduced the cooling off period to zero to seven days from the day you get diagnosed with Covid.

All Niva Bupa plans that cover Covid have a zero-day cooling-off period, while all Care Health insurance plans and health plans from Digit General Insurance offer a seven-day cooling off period.

What Is Cooling Off Period?

Related stories

Key Events That Made LIC The Largest And Most Valued Life Insurance Company In India

What Benefits Should A Comprehensive Health Insurance Policy Offer?

BSE Ebix, LIC Join Hands For Distribution of Insurance Products

The cooling off period is the time during which a person affected by a certain disease may not be able to buy health cover. This may vary from a few days to a few months.

The cooling off period is considered as an essential tool for health insurers to ensure the customer’s health is evaluated fairly and accurately. For instance, in case of Covid, a person may be asymptomatic and won’t know that he is suffering from the infection. However, the person may get diagnosed or the symptoms might start to show in a few days.

The cooling off period applied to health insurance policies even before the pandemic. Cooling off period is different for different diseases. It varies from condition to condition and insurer to insurer. It is, typically, two-four years for pre-existing conditions like diabetes or hypertension.

What Happened After The Covid Outbreak?

The initial waves of infection plunged the world into a prolonged state of panic, resulting in a slew of restrictions imposed around the world. The insurance industry was directly affected by the outbreak.

Initially, the cooling off period was longer for new health insurance plans but as the severity of Covid variants has reduced, this has come down. “Previously, the waiting period for some policies could have been as long as six months. This is especially true for the second wave, when both the number of claims and the severity of infection increased dramatically. This period was gradually reduced to 30 days. Insurers are now offering a waiting period of as low as seven to 15 days for Covid detection. Not only that, but some insurance companies even offer a zero-day cooling-off period,” says Amit Chhabra, head, health insurance, Policybazaar.com.

What Should You Do?

Ideally, you should buy health insurance before you get infected with Covid to be able to avail the policy benefits without any delay. You should make sure that you go through the policy terms and conditions and check if the policy covers Covid-related infections.

While the third wave may be slowing down for the time being, it is unclear when the next variant will hit and how severe it would be. “The bottom line is that we have no idea how long we will be fighting this pandemic or how severe the infection will become in the future. As a result, protecting yourself and your loved ones is a must,” adds Chhabra.

Remember to disclose all the information at the time of policy issuance to avoid any discrepancies that can later lead to rejections.

Existing policyholders should remember to renew their health insurance policy before it expires and check if the sum insured is adequate.

Tags

Business Health Insurance OPD Insurance Insurance Term
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Sensex Falls Over 500 Points, Nifty Trades Below 17,200 Dragged By Reliance, HDFC Twins

Sensex Falls Over 500 Points, Nifty Trades Below 17,200 Dragged By Reliance, HDFC Twins

Crypto Ransomware Payment Size Up Almost 5 Times, Finds Report 

Nifty Seen Opening Lower; Investors Focus On Tensions Between Russia, Ukraine

Skeletons tumble out of NSE in Yogi saga: Fat fingers, flash crash, algo trades

How NSE Downplayed Co-location Scam Involving Chitra Ramakrishna

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India's captain Rohit Sharma holds the winners trophy after their win in the third Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata. Indian won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer Shine As India Seal 3-0 Series Sweep

Deepak Patel, who came all the way from Nagpur, poses with the Tricolour painted on his body.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Cricket-starved Fans Throng Eden Gardens For Series Finale

The Olympic flag prepares to be handed over during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: China's Troubled Games Conclude

Models on the catwalk during the Richard Quinn show at the Lindley Hall, London, during London Fashion Week 2022.

Thames On Fire

A polling agent verifies the name of a person before he casts his vote at a polling station near the India-Pakistan border for the Punjab State Assembly elections in the village of Bachiwind, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Amritsar.

Showdown In The West

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth, during the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Hathras.

The Poll Bandwagon Rolls East