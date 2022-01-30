Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Budget Should Bring More PLI Rates To Boost Job Creation In Manufacturing, Says CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has suggested that employment-intensive sectors such as leather and food processing could be provided with an incentive scheme to attract investments and create employment. 

Budget Should Bring More PLI Rates To Boost Job Creation In Manufacturing, Says CII
CII also recommends that more employment-intensive sectors be brought under PLI schemes. - Outlook India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 4:58 pm

Ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23, industry body CII on Sunday pitched for additional incentive rates to be included in the Production Linked Incentive Schemes based on the number of jobs created.
        
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has suggested that employment-intensive sectors such as leather and food processing could be provided with an incentive scheme to attract investments and create employment. 
        
"With the imperative to support jobs and create new employment as the country recovers from the pandemic, CII suggests that the Budget add a job-creation component to the incentive. CII also recommends that more employment-intensive sectors be brought under the purview of the PLI schemes which will greatly encourage investments in these sectors," CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said.

The incentives could be based on the proposed number of jobs being created in the project, giving higher weightage to job creation in the PLI schemes, said CII.
        
Apart from the PLI scheme for employment, CII brought out a range of measures that could be taken up in the forthcoming Budget that would help jobs to gain traction as the pandemic impact is being felt across income classes.
        
To provide relief to workers hit by the pandemic in the rural areas, the chamber recommended that the outlay for MGNREGA be enhanced considerably to support the rural poor, which would also encourage consumption growth.
        
It also suggested that Section 80 of the Income Tax Act which provides for benefits for new workers with less than a threshold income of wages of Rs 25,000 per month should enhance the limit to encourage higher-skilled jobs creation.
        
Moreover, CII stated that 'on the job' training should be extended to all sectors with industry associations as third-party agencies for scaling up the apprenticeship.
        
To reduce the compliance burden for MSMEs in hiring apprentices, it said a fund could be set up to build a real-time information system as a platform to bridge information gaps between workers looking for work and MSMEs looking for workers.
        
The industry body recommended that exports of labour-intensive goods can be stepped up with special economic zones, coastal zones and industrial parks with benefits that are WTO compatible.

Tags

Business National PLI Scheme Production-linked Incentive (PLI) Union Budget 2022 India Budget 2022 Budget Budget 2022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Payment Solutions Provider AGS Technologies To List On January 31

Payment Solutions Provider AGS Technologies To List On January 31

India's Steel Output Grows 18% To 118 MT In 2021

Budget Should Focus On ESG Issues To Promote Green Economy: Experts

Marine Products Exports Surge 35% To $6.1 Billion During April To December Period

No Major Impact Of Third Covid-19 Wave On Housing Sales This Quarter: Property Consultants

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A dog is followed by a couple as the stroll on the snow-covered boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland.

Maryland, Rhode Island, Boston Covered In Snow After Strong Nor'easter Storm Swept Across East Coast

Workers drag an oil spill boom out onto Mae Ram Phueng Beach in hopes of containing any oil washing ashore from a recent spill off the coast of Rayong, eastern Thailand.

Workers Continue With Cleaning Operation At Thailand's Mae Ram Pheung Beach After Massive Oil Leakage

Tri-services bands perform during the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Beating Retreat Ceremony In Delhi Leaves Viewers Mesmerised

Ash Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia

Australian Open 2022, Day 13: Aussie Joy As Ash Barty, Thanasi Kokkinakis-Nick Kyrgios Pair Win Titles

Phil Collins was seen in the 1991 film 'Hook', the classic Peter Pan action adventure where he played the role of Inspector Good.

Happy Birthday Phil Collins: Acting Appearances Of The Musician