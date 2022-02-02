Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Budget 2022 Analysis: Is Nirmala Sitharaman A Good Investor?

The country has been investing in highways for decades now, the defence investments have been a non-starter and railways sector has been bleeding money.

Budget 2022 Analysis: Is Nirmala Sitharaman A Good Investor?
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference annual Budget for the Year 2022-23 Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 1:02 pm

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman read out a budget speech devoid of any fireworks and making no announcements on personal income tax. In the last few years, finance ministers have also kept announcements on petroleum products out of budget speeches. She trended the whole day on social media on Tuesday with hashtags which could be seen as neutral or negative.

Sitharaman tabled a budget document about investment. As the economy (hopefully) comes out of the pandemic-induced downward trend, she has proposed to spend around Rs 7.5 lakh crore in FY23. This is a huge amount and, in its enormity, admits that the private sector is not willing or incapable of making investments. The former could be on account of subdued demand that it does not see rising in near future and the latter on account of not being able to raise enough funds.

No one should argue with large capital expenditure in a developing economy. However, with less than desirable contribution from the private sector, the government will either raise this amount through borrowings or continuing to tax the middle class heavily, or through a combination of the two. It means that either this activity will contribute to high inflation or the middle class will continue to pay a high income tax and cess and surcharge on petroleum products, which explains the social media hashtags. 

Now that the government has decided to go with a heavy dose of capex, it is time it tells the citizens about the relative sectoral gains the economy gets out of it. For example, about 25 per cent of this expenditure will go to road transport and highways, 20.3 per cent to defence and 18.3 per cent to the railways. The country has been investing in highways for decades now, the defence investments have been a non-starter and railways sector has been bleeding money.

The government is duty bound to study the impact of these large investments sector wise to be able to get the maximum impact of each rupee spent.
 

Tags

Business Budget 2022-23 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget 20022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Rupee Pares Initial Gains To Settle Flat At 74.83 Against Dollar

Rupee Pares Initial Gains To Settle Flat At 74.83 Against Dollar

Adani Green Energy December Quarter Profit Up 20% To Rs 49 Crore

Maruti Suzuki Reports Marginal Increase In Production In January Amid Chip Shortage

Tata Group Excited To Work Together To Make Air India The Airline Of Choice, Says Ratan Tata

World Wetlands Day: India now has 49 Ramsar Sites

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths