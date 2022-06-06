Bored Ape Yacht Club Hacked, NFTs Worth 200 Ethereum Stolen; Ethereum Up 4%

The Bored Ape Yacht Club’s (BAYC) Discord server was hacked by cyber criminals and they successfully stole non-fungible tokens (NFTs) worth 200 Ethereum (ETH) on June 4, 2022.

The attacker hacked the Discord account of Boris Vagner, BAYC’s community manager, and posted several phishing links in the account, its related metaverse account ‘Otherside’ and on the NFT fantasy football club Spoiled Banana Society's (SPS) Discord account, reported Coindesk.

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 3.43 per cent to $1.27 trillion as of 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was up by 18.04 per cent to $51.24 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Our Discord servers were briefly exploited today. The team caught and addressed it quickly. About 200 ETH worth of NFTs appear to have been impacted. We are still investigating, but if you were impacted, email us at discord@yugalabs.io. — Bored Ape Yacht Club (@BoredApeYC) June 4, 2022



Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $30,939.99, higher by 3.83 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum was up by 4.01 per cent to $1,864.49.

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 5.2 per cent at $0.5907; Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 5.76 per cent at $0.403, Solana (SOL) was trading with a gain of 6.92 per cent at $40.80, Polkadot (DOT) was up by 3.89 per cent at $9.72, and Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 2.79 per cent at $305.56.

Today’s top gainer was Etho Protocol (ETHO), which was up by 475.54 per cent at $0.12. The top loser was Bee Inu (BEEINU), which was down by 94.9 per cent at $0.000006006.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 1.99 per cent at $0.08275. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.02906. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 2.38 per cent at $0.00001104.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) gained 6.34 per cent to trade at $0.0000004598, Floki Inu (FLOKI) lost 1.59 per cent at $0.000008671 and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 4.12 per cent at $0.005682.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was up by 2.29 per cent at $7,630.05, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a loss of 6.02 per cent at $0.00008114. Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 6.99 per cent at $25.84, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a gain of 3.86 per cent at $5.26, and Aave (AAVE) gained 4.26 per cent at $109.47.