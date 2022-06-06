Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Bored Ape Yacht Club Hacked, NFTs Worth 200 Ethereum Stolen; Ethereum Up 4%

The Discord channel of Bored Ape Yacht Club was hacked briefly on Saturday. Meanwhile, the crypto market was trading with gains in Monday’s morning session.

Bored Ape Yacht Club Hacked, NFTs Worth 200 Ethereum Stolen; Ethereum Up 4%
Bored Ape Yacht Club’s (BAYC) Discord server was hacked

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 9:24 am

The Bored Ape Yacht Club’s (BAYC) Discord server was hacked by cyber criminals and they successfully stole non-fungible tokens (NFTs) worth 200 Ethereum (ETH) on June 4, 2022. 

Related stories

Uzbekistan Legalises Crypto Mining; Elon Musk Changes His Profile Picture To Bored Ape NFT

Bored Ape NFT Raises $285 Million of Crypto in Virtual Land Sale, Bitcoin Rises

Ape-ic NFT: How Sotheby’s Pushed The Bored Ape Yatch Club To Elite Art Collector Circles

The attacker hacked the Discord account of Boris Vagner, BAYC’s community manager, and posted several phishing links in the account, its related metaverse account ‘Otherside’ and on the NFT fantasy football club Spoiled Banana Society's (SPS) Discord account, reported Coindesk.

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 3.43 per cent to $1.27 trillion as of 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was up by 18.04 per cent to $51.24 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.


Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $30,939.99, higher by 3.83 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum was up by 4.01 per cent to $1,864.49. 

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 5.2 per cent at $0.5907; Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 5.76 per cent at $0.403, Solana (SOL) was trading with a gain of 6.92 per cent at $40.80, Polkadot (DOT) was up by 3.89 per cent at $9.72, and Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 2.79 per cent at $305.56.

Today’s top gainer was Etho Protocol (ETHO), which was up by 475.54 per cent at $0.12. The top loser was Bee Inu (BEEINU), which was down by 94.9 per cent at $0.000006006. 

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 1.99 per cent at $0.08275. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.02906. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 2.38 per cent at $0.00001104.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) gained 6.34 per cent to trade at $0.0000004598, Floki Inu (FLOKI) lost 1.59 per cent at $0.000008671 and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 4.12 per cent at $0.005682. 

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was up by 2.29 per cent at $7,630.05, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a loss of 6.02 per cent at $0.00008114. Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 6.99 per cent at $25.84, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a gain of 3.86 per cent at $5.26, and Aave (AAVE) gained 4.26 per cent at $109.47.

Tags

Business Crypto Bored Ape NFT Bored Ape Coin (APE) Cryptocurrency Investments Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Blockchain Technology Blockchain Transaction Blockchain Gaming Ecosystem Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Ethereum (ETH)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Translation In World Literature: Will International Booker Prize Open A Global Window To Hindi Books?

Translation In World Literature: Will International Booker Prize Open A Global Window To Hindi Books?

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ On Amazon Prime Video To 'Aashram 3' On MX Player – Top 5 OTT Films And Shows To Watch This Week

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ On Amazon Prime Video To 'Aashram 3' On MX Player – Top 5 OTT Films And Shows To Watch This Week