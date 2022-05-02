Monday, May 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Bored Ape NFT Raises $285 Million of Crypto in Virtual Land Sale, Bitcoin Rises

The price of Bitcoin rose by 1.69 per cent in the last 24 hours, Ethereum up by 1.40 per cent.

Bored Ape NFT Raises $285 Million of Crypto in Virtual Land Sale, Bitcoin Rises
By selling tokens that represent land in a virtual world game, the "Bored Ape" series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has raised around $285 million in bitcoin.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 May 2022 6:56 pm

The “Bored Ape” series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has raised around $285 million worth of cryptocurrency by selling tokens that represent land in a virtual world game. Reuters has reported that the land is actually a building.  

Last year, the US-based start-up, Yuga Labs, created the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, blockchain-based tokens representing a set of 10,000 computer-generated cartoon apes.

In another development, MahaDAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO), has been listed on India’s digital asset exchange, CoinDCX. “With the alarming rise of inflation in recent years, MahaDAO offers an innovative and revolutionary alternative to currencies struck down by inflation,” the company has said.

Related stories

Bitcoin Retraces 17% in April; Bored Ape NFT Sale Pushes Ethereum Fees Higher

World's First NFT Museum Opens in Seattle To ‘Lift Back Curtain’ on Blockchain Art

Virtual Land, Real Deal: Why Companies Are Investing In The Metaverse 

 MahaDAO’s listing on CoinDCX will see the project’s native governance token (MAHA) getting listed with the Rs. pair (MAHA/INR). While ARTH is an inflation-proof stablecoin, MAHA is the backbone of the project. MahaDAO is a basic feature of the DAO ecosystem. Anyone and everyone who is a MAHA token holder can govern MahaDAO.  

Crypto prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market rose by 1.69 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $38,585.69 at 5:00 pm IST. According to Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 42.58 per cent, up 0.32 per cent in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,798.53, and was up by 1.40 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) rose by 0.53 per cent in the same period, and was trading at $386.12. Solana (SOL) was down by 1.41 per cent to $86.95, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.11 per cent to $0.773. 

Meme Coins

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was down by 0.50 per cent, and it was trading at $0.1306 at 5:00 pm on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was down by 0.89 per cent, and it was trading at $0.00002068. Samoyedcoin was up by 0.76 per cent, and it was trading at $0.01458, while Dogelon Mars was down by 0.47 per cent, and it was trading at $0.0000008927.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $1.73 trillion, an increase of 0.94 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $80.93 billion, a decrease of 9.94 per cent.

MetaPay (METAPAY) was the biggest gainer, gaining 1,071.23 per cent. It was trading at $0.000007191 at 5:00 pm, according to Coinmarketcap. In contrast, RUN DOGE (RUNDOGE) witnessed the maximum loss and fell by 87. 52 per cent. It was trading at $0.000000266. 
 

Tags

Business Crypto Virtual Land Bored Ape NFT Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Cryptocurrency Bitcoins Ethereum CoinDCX Dogecoin
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

Alia Bhatt Posts A Monochrome Picture To Mark Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary

Alia Bhatt Posts A Monochrome Picture To Mark Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary