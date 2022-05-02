Bored Ape NFT Raises $285 Million of Crypto in Virtual Land Sale, Bitcoin Rises

The “Bored Ape” series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has raised around $285 million worth of cryptocurrency by selling tokens that represent land in a virtual world game. Reuters has reported that the land is actually a building.

Last year, the US-based start-up, Yuga Labs, created the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, blockchain-based tokens representing a set of 10,000 computer-generated cartoon apes.

In another development, MahaDAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO), has been listed on India’s digital asset exchange, CoinDCX. “With the alarming rise of inflation in recent years, MahaDAO offers an innovative and revolutionary alternative to currencies struck down by inflation,” the company has said.

MahaDAO’s listing on CoinDCX will see the project’s native governance token (MAHA) getting listed with the Rs. pair (MAHA/INR). While ARTH is an inflation-proof stablecoin, MAHA is the backbone of the project. MahaDAO is a basic feature of the DAO ecosystem. Anyone and everyone who is a MAHA token holder can govern MahaDAO.

Crypto prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market rose by 1.69 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $38,585.69 at 5:00 pm IST. According to Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 42.58 per cent, up 0.32 per cent in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,798.53, and was up by 1.40 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) rose by 0.53 per cent in the same period, and was trading at $386.12. Solana (SOL) was down by 1.41 per cent to $86.95, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.11 per cent to $0.773.

Meme Coins

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was down by 0.50 per cent, and it was trading at $0.1306 at 5:00 pm on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was down by 0.89 per cent, and it was trading at $0.00002068. Samoyedcoin was up by 0.76 per cent, and it was trading at $0.01458, while Dogelon Mars was down by 0.47 per cent, and it was trading at $0.0000008927.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $1.73 trillion, an increase of 0.94 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $80.93 billion, a decrease of 9.94 per cent.

MetaPay (METAPAY) was the biggest gainer, gaining 1,071.23 per cent. It was trading at $0.000007191 at 5:00 pm, according to Coinmarketcap. In contrast, RUN DOGE (RUNDOGE) witnessed the maximum loss and fell by 87. 52 per cent. It was trading at $0.000000266.

