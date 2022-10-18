Boeing India, Midhani To Work On Raw Material For Aerospace Parts

Boeing India on Tuesday announced it would assess and collaborate with Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) to develop raw materials for standard aerospace parts and components in India.



A press release from Boeing said indigenous availability of special aerospace materials and alloys has been identified as crucial for creating a self-reliant aerospace and defence industry in India.





The availability of essential aerospace materials is the first step in securing the supply chain, and aligning with the NDA government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the release said.



“Public sector units are an important part of Boeing’s supply chain footprint in India. The potential collaboration with MIDHANI will strengthen Boeing’s supply base and increase material sourcing options from India,” Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India, said.



“This would be a key step in building Boeing India supply chain – from raw material sourcing to supplying a finished product and it will further the firm’s commitment for bolstering India’s growing aerospace and defence ecosystem, he further said.



“We are excited about the prospect of partnering with Boeing on raw materials for the aerospace industry. This sits well with our plans to collaborate with multinational institutions and companies to strengthen our capabilities for producing critically advanced technology products here in India,” said Sanjay Kumar Jha, chairman and managing director, Midhani.



Boeing has always supported the development of indigenous aerospace and defence capabilities in India, and has through the years invested in partnerships with the Indian aerospace eco system in skilling, research and technology, and manufacturing, the release said.