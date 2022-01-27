Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

BoAt-Owner Files Papers For Rs 2,000 Crore IPO

The public issue consists of a fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 900 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 1,100 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

BoAt-Owner Files Papers For Rs 2,000 Crore IPO
The company will use proceeds from the fresh issue towards payment of debt. - Deposit Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 1:15 pm

 Imagine Marketing, owner of consumer electronics brand BoAt, has filed a preliminary prospectus with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise Rs 2,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The public issue consists of a fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 900 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 1,100 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The company will use proceeds from the fresh issue towards payment of debt. 

The payment of debt will assist the company in maintaining a favourable debt to equity ratio and enable the utilisation of its internal accruals for further investment in business growth and expansion.

Founded in 2013 and led by its flagship brand “BoAt” launched in 2014, the company has established leading market positions in volume and value terms in India across multiple, high-growth consumer categories such as audio and smartwatches as of September 30, 2021. 

The company has demonstrated a track record of rapid and sustainable growth, having grown its operating revenue at a CAGR of 141 per cent from FY19 to FY21 while maintaining profitability.

Axis Capital Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers.

Tags

Business National Imagine Marketing Initial Public Offerings
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Samsung Reports Robust Profit Based On Chip Strength

Samsung Reports Robust Profit Based On Chip Strength

Airtel Payments Bank Customers' Deposit Rises 75% To Rs 1,000 Crore In 2021

Future Group To Sell 25% Stake To Generali In General Insurance Segment

Canara Bank December Quarter Profit Jumps Two-Fold To Rs 1,502 Crore

Madhya Pradesh Joins Opposition States In Demanding 5-Year Extension To GST Compensation

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis

The people purchase Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar buy statues after paying their tributes on his death anniversary, at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar

Remembering Father Of Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar On Republic Day

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day