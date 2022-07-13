Blockchain Platform Seracle Announces Launch Of Web 3 NFT, Bitcoin Rises

Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, Seracle has announced the launch of Web 3.0 non-fungible token (NFT) infrastructure for brands and corporates across sectors to help them create their own customised NFT marketplaces.

The company announced in a press release that the infrastructure is suitable for companies and brands in sectors such as entertainment, e-commerce, gaming, social media, fashion, sports, art, augmented reality, and virtual reality.

Seracle offers end-to-end NFT marketplace solutions, including product development, operations, and marketing. The NFT infrastructure solution has no geographic boundaries and can develop a platform with suitable payment solutions, such as fiat or crypto as per the clients’ needs, Seracle said.

Also, with Seracle’s NFT infrastructure, a marketplace can be launched with 100 per cent customisation and branding at 80 per cent reduced cost in just a couple of weeks. Companies also don’t need to hire any engineering resources to manage the platform, Seracle added.

Shrikant Bhalerao, cofounder and CEO, Seracle, said, “The NFT space is a great way for brands to reach out to their target audience between ages of 18-35. It also gives the brand an edge over its competitors by being a part of the potential space that is already disrupting conventional marketing. Our NFT infrastructure announcement is created to help brands enter the space with zero hassle. Seracle Web 3.0 infrastructure is built to offer a 100 per cent customisable, cost-effective, quick, and robust platform for brands who like being ahead of time.”

In other news, global regulators have called for major Stablecoins to comply with the same safeguards as traditional forms of payments. IOSCO, a global body for securities regulators, and a committee at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), a forum for central banks, said on Wednesday they had formally adopted proposals, put out to public consultation last October in this regard.

Elsewhere, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has responded to yet another critic of the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism, referring to the criticism as an “unmitigated bare-faced lie”

Buterin’s Tweet was in response to remarks shared on Twitter that noted Ethereum’s PoS voting as a “proof” of it being a security.

Swan Bitcoin’s managing editor Nick Payton had earlier posted his views about PoS and the voting that allows for changes to the network, claiming that this proves such Blockchain networks are security.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 0.22 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $19,823.65 at 5:44 pm.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,078.67, up by 0.74 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 1.29 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $227.02. Solana (SOL) was down by 0.74 per cent to $33.93, while Cardano (ADA) was down by 0.64 per cent to $0.429.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin was trading at $0.06161 at 5:44 pm, down by 0.36 per cent on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu was trading in the red at $0.00001032. Samoyedcoin was up by 0.30 per cent, and it was trading at $0.008, while Dogelon Mars was up by 1.55 per cent, and it was trading at $0.000000298.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $888.33 billion, an increase of 0.47 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $56.76 billion, registering a decrease of 2.65 per cent.