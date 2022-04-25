Blockchain-Based ‘Cricket Star Manager’ Aims To Become India’s Top-10 Game By 2023

Cricket Star Manager (CSM), a Solana (SOL) Blockchain-based ‘play to earn’ (p2E) gaming platform is set to launch its initial dex offering (IDO) on the Star Launch platform on April 25, 2022.

Cricket Star Manager has successfully raised $2 million from a clutch of investors, including Stakely.VC, Maven Capital, Paribus Ventures, Vorto Gaming, Genesis Block Ventures (GBV), Ethernal Labs, Banter Capital, Spark Digital Capital, Solidity Ventures, Oddiyana Ventures, Prometeus Labs. The funds will now be utilised for expanding the market outreach for CSM and further develop its decentralised Blockchain gaming goals.

Daniel Thomas, co-advisor for SouthEast Asia region, CSM, said that “CSM has a strong focus to become one of the leaders in mainstream p2E adoption, with managers able to play the game without having to pay any form of entry fee or buy a certain token to get started, which is different from many other Blockchain games.”

How Will It Work?

CSM aims to rope in prominent cricketers for its gaming ecosystem. Players of CSM can build and manage their own cricket team and play in leagues, just like in the real world.

CSM will not require hefty licensing fees to acquire and renew new and existing team players.

Playing cards in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be available, and it will feature both competitive (player vs player) and non-competitive (player vs computer) mode of gameplay.

All the NFT based in game assets, like cricket player cards and others can be traded in the game’s native marketplace, called Cricket Star Manager P2P marketplace.

Players will win a share of the in-game currency, $CRIX crypto tokens. Even if a player is not actively playing, they stand to earn by way of stadium match hosting fees.