Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Blackstone Invests Over Rs 50 Crore To Redevelop Mumbai's One-Mile Road

Though Blackstone didn't disclose the investment for this public-private partnership initiative with the BMC.

Blackstone Invests Over Rs 50 Crore To Redevelop Mumbai's One-Mile Road
Blackstone didn't disclose the investment for this public-private partnership initiative with BMC. - Outlook India

Trending

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 5:54 pm

Nucleus Office Parks, the real estate platform owned by global investment major Blackstone's realty funds, has redeveloped a one-mile stretch of a street in Mumbai's central business district of the Lower Parel area at an investment of over Rs 50 crore.

The one-mile area has safer pedestrian pathways and community spaces for residents said the PE major that owns and manages assets worth over $60 billion in India.

 Though Blackstone didn't disclose the investment for this public-private partnership initiative with the BMC, a civic body official told PTI that the fund has spent over Rs 50 crore in the redevelopment of the street. 

 The stretch was formally opened to the public this evening by the state's Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray. The upgrading project took more than a year for completion, said the fund that has over $20 billion in realty assets in the country across 41 properties since 2006, making it the largest foreign fund in the space. 

 Thanking Blackstone for its support, Thackrey said it is encouraging to see the private sector step forward and collaborate with the local government and authorities to improve the city's infrastructure.

 The mile-long stretch of the road sitting at the junction between Dadar, Elphinstone and Lower Parel is a high-volume traffic area with more than one lakh commuters per day.

 Nucleus Office Parks has streamlined traffic and vehicle lanes by constructing two signals and one U-turn junction. The project also created 2.5 km of pedestrian walkway and 2.5 km of dedicated cycling tracks apart from afforestation of 1.5 acres.

 Tuhin Parikh, head (real estate) at Blackstone India, said the company has contributed to several initiatives to help build communities in India. The Mumbai streetscape project helps make roads safer and more accessible.

 Nucleus Office Parks CEO Quaiser Parvez said it worked all through 2021 in upgrading one of the city's arterial streets into a world-class.

Tags

Business Blackstone Mumbai City Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Will Continue To See Large Global Markets Open More Offshoring Opportunities: Infosys

Will Continue To See Large Global Markets Open More Offshoring Opportunities: Infosys

CII Proposes 1% CSR Levy In Budget For Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shots

Usha International Aims At Increasing Rural Revenue To 25% By FY24

Mcap Of 10 Most Valued Firms Erodes By Over Rs 2.53 Lakh Crore

Global Trends, Q3 Earnings Major Drivers For Equity Market This Week: Analysts

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California.

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1

Blanket of snow covers a hill in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh.

Photo Gallery: It's Snowing In Himachal Pradesh!

Hindu holy men eat at a free food distribution camp at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati river, during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Hundreds of thousands of devout Hindus are expected to take holy dips at the confluence during the astronomically auspicious period of over 45 days celebrated as Magh Mela.

Devotees At Magh Mela In Prayagraj

An artist prepares a sculpture of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ahead of his 125th birth anniversary, in Kolkata.

Kolkata: City Decks Up To Celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th Birth Anniversary Tomorrow

Simona Halep of Romania plays a forehand return to Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 6: Sorana Cirstea, Marin Cilic Big Winners As Daniil Medvedev Enters 4th Round