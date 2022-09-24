Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

BJP Chief In Kerala For Two Days

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said Nadda will hold several important party meetings and inaugurate new district offices of the organisation in the state.

BJP President J P Nadda
BJP President J P Nadda PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Sep 2022 5:45 pm

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Kerala from Sunday as he continues with his travel to different regions of the country as part of the party's organisational programmes and political outreach.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said Nadda will hold several important party meetings and inaugurate new district offices of the organisation in the state.

Nadda will also join party workers in Ernakulam to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. He will interact with beneficiaries of the Centre's welfare schemes and also visit Sree Narayana Guru Pilgrimage Centre, Baluni said.

Nadda will inaugurate the Kottayam BJP district office in Nagampadam and address party workers on Sunday. He will inaugurate another district BJP office in Thycaud on Monday.

The Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' being led by Rahul Gandhi is currently passing through Kerala. Nadda was on Friday in Tamil Nadu on a two-day visit to the state.

-With PTI Input

Tags

Business Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) BJP President Politics Political Visits J P Nadda Kerala
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming