BJP Chief In Kerala For Two Days

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Kerala from Sunday as he continues with his travel to different regions of the country as part of the party's organisational programmes and political outreach.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said Nadda will hold several important party meetings and inaugurate new district offices of the organisation in the state.

Nadda will also join party workers in Ernakulam to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. He will interact with beneficiaries of the Centre's welfare schemes and also visit Sree Narayana Guru Pilgrimage Centre, Baluni said.

Nadda will inaugurate the Kottayam BJP district office in Nagampadam and address party workers on Sunday. He will inaugurate another district BJP office in Thycaud on Monday.

The Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' being led by Rahul Gandhi is currently passing through Kerala. Nadda was on Friday in Tamil Nadu on a two-day visit to the state.

