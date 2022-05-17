Tuesday, May 17, 2022
BitMEX Launches Spot Crypto Exchange For Retail And Institutional Investors, Bitcoin Rises

The price of Bitcoin rose by 1.16 per cent in the last 24 hours, Ethereum up by 2.06 per cent.

BitMEX, a global crypto derivatives exchange, said on May 17 that it is expanding its platform beyond futures by creating a spot crypto trading platform.

Updated: 17 May 2022 7:05 pm

BitMEX, a global crypto derivatives exchange is expanding its platform beyond just derivatives, by launching a spot crypto trading platform, the company officially announced on May 17.

It said that its spot crypto exchange, the BitMEX Spot Exchange, which is now live, allows retail and institutional investors to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), Cointelegraph.com reported. 

“Today, BitMEX is one step closer to providing our users with a full crypto ecosystem to buy, sell, and trade their favourite digital assets. We will not rest, as we aim to deliver more features, more trading pairs, and more ways for our clients to take part in the crypto revolution,” BitMEX CEO Alexander Höpner told Cointelegraph.

In other news, music streaming platform, Spotify, is likely to start testing non-fungible token (NFT) galleries on artist pages. “Spotify is running a test in which it will help a small group of artists promote their existing third-party NFT offerings via their artist profiles,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to Music Ally.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market rose by 1.16 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $30,346.31 at 5:00 pm IST. According to Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 44.30 per cent, down by 0.22 per cent in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,078.72, up by 2.06 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) increased by 2.41 per cent during the same time period, and was trading at $306.26. Solana (SOL) was up by 2.77 per cent to $55.82, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 2.78 per cent to $0.5837. 

Meme Coins

Dogecoin was trading at $0.08962 on Coinmarketcap.com at 5:00 p.m. IST, and was up by 1.81 per cent. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was up by 2.83 per cent, and was trading at $0.00001249. Samoyedcoin was down by 10.66 per cent, and it was trading at $0.006093, while Dogelon Mars was up by 2.78 per cent, and it was trading at $0.0000005155. 

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $1.30 trillion, an increase of 1.51 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $82.16 billion, an decrease of 6.03 per cent.

MetaPay (METAPAY) was the biggest gainer, gaining 2,025.71 per cent. It was trading at $0.0000109 at 5:00 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap. In contrast, ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index (ETH2X-FLI) witnessed the maximum loss and fell by 100 per cent. It was trading at $0. 
 

