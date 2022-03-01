Bitcoin Gains 14%, ETH 11%, SHIB Rises 9%; Ukraine Asks for Shutdown Of Cryptos In Russia

Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation is sending official letters to eight crypto exchanges requesting them to stop offering their services in Russia. Some Russian banks were banned from accessing the SWIFT payment service network and, as a result, it is speculated

that they may resort to crypto to tide over the sanctions.

Meanwhile, the global crypto market cap increased by a massive 10.84 per cent at $1.9 trillion. The crypto trading volume too surged by 34.91 per cent at $108.96 billion, at 8.23 am as per Coinmarketcap data.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $43,084.74, higher by 13.98 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was also up by 11.36 per cent at $2,909.89.

“Bitcoin has surged by 14 per cent in the last 24 hours, currently trading at $43,118.60. This is the market leader's largest single-day increase in a year. Ether has risen by about 12 per cent, trading at $2,912.35. Regardless of Russia escalating its war against Ukraine, the markets

have witnessed a rise, firmly in green at the moment,” says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 11.02 per cent at $0.9682, Algorand (ALGO) was up by 8.13 per cent at $0.8557; its market cap was at $5,669,594,436. Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 8.97 per cent at $392.36, while Solana (SOL) also rose by 12.12 per

cent at $96.61 and Polkadot (DOT) by 7.7 per cent at $18.63.

Today’s top gainer was ESPLASH (ESPL), which was up by 462 per cent at $0.00000146. The top loser was Spook Inu (SINU), which was down by 100 per cent at $0.0000000005803.

Shiba Inu

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 7.01 per cent at $0.1316. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.04722. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was also up by 8.78 per cent at $0.00002547.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was trading with a gain of 9.44 per cent at $0.0000008276. Floki Inu (FLOKI) was also up by 21.81 per cent at $0.00003762, while Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 7.28 per cent at $0.02044.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a gain of 10.32 per cent at $21,312.14, while Terra (LUNA) was up by 23.78 per cent at $88.20. Avalanche (AVAX) gained 17.64 per cent at $86.75, Uniswap (UNI) gained 6.56 per cent to trade at $10.40, and

Aave (AAVE) gained 8.43 per cent to $142.04.

Latest Updates

Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation shared the list of exchanges they have sent request letters to suspend services in Russia, Coindesk reported. These exchanges are Coinbase, Binance, Huobi, KuCoin, Bybit, Gate.io, Whitebit and Kuna.

South Korea’s Ministry of Science, ICT, and Future Planning has allocated KRW 223.7 billion towards developing their national metaverse project, reported Ndtvgadgets360. “The Ministry of Science and ICT through the 'Expanded Virtual World New Industry Leading Strategy' aims to create a sustainable and expanded virtual world ecosystem based on public-private partnerships,” said the Ministry in a statement.