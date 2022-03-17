Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Bitbns, QuantInsti To Launch Online Crypto And Blockchain Education Platform; Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu Rise

The Binance-QuantInsti crypto and blockchain education platform will have tutorials and other resources. Major crypto coins saw prices rise; Bitcoin rose 0.96 per cent in the last 24 hours, Ethereum rose 3.61 per cent

Bitbns, QuantInsti To Launch Online Crypto And Blockchain Education Platform; Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu Rise
Bitbns has partnered with QuantInsti to launch Bitbns academy dedicated to Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Bitbns, a cryptocurrency exchange, has partnered with QuantInsti to launch Bitbns Academy, a dedicated online education platform that offers tutorials

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 7:07 pm

Bitbns, a cryptocurrency exchange, has partnered with QuantInsti to launch Bitbns Academy, a dedicated online education platform that offers tutorials, resources and educational content on cryptocurrency and blockchain.  

“Bitbns Academy offers globally-accredited certified courses that not just teach the fundamentals of crypto but help candidates develop in-depth understanding of the subject,” Bitbns said in a press statement.  

India has been one of the fastest-growing markets of cryptocurrency trading. “Besides a rapidly growing base of mature investors, our country is home to a massive chunk of young and tech-savvy population that is increasingly adopting crypto as an alternative asset class,” says Gaurav Dahake, founder and CEO, Bitbns. 

The company also stated that the course has been designed and curated in such a way that it highlights the best practices involved in crypto trading while offering a step-by-step guide in building in-depth understanding of the subject. 

Bitcoin (BTC) has gained 0.96 percent in the previous 24 hours on the cryptocurrency market.

Crypto Prices 

In the cryptocurrency market, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 0.96 per cent in the last 24 hours, while it was trading at $40,733.83 at 5:00 pm IST. At present, it is dominating the crypto market by 42.56 per cent, which is down by 0.44 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com. 

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) rose 3.61 per cent and was trading at $2,771.13, whereas Binance Coin (BNB) rose 1.88 per cent over the same period and was trading at $384.44. Solana (SOL) was up by 4.44 per cent at $87.33 and Cardano (ADA) was up by 4.11 per cent at $0.8424 . 

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was up 2.14 per cent and was trading at $0.1168 at 5:00 pm on Coinmarketcap.com. Rival Shiba Inu was up 1.73 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.00002284. Dogelon Mars was up 1.95 per cent and was trading at $0.0000007156, while Samoyedcoin fell 0.66 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.01744. 

Overall Scenario 

In the last 24 hours, the global crypto market increased 2.04 per cent with a market capitalisation at $1.82 trillion, while the total crypto market volume was $93.96 billion, up by 20.94 per cent. 

CatBoy (CATBOY) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 899.60 per cent. It was trading at $0.04174 at 5:00 pm, as per Coinmarketcap data. In contrast, The Spook Inu (SINU) witnessed the maximum loss, falling 92.93 per cent and was trading at $0.0000000002523, shows Coinmarketcap data.  

Old Pension Scheme vs New Pension Scheme: Know The Differences

'The Kashmir Files': Pallavi Joshi Reveals That A Fatwa Was Issued On Her And Vivek Agnihotri

