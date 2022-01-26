Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

BioNTech, Google, Deutsche Bahn Back AI Firm InstaDeep

The company, now based in London, announced Tuesday that it has raised $100 million from investors, allowing it to expand its presence to the United States. The exact amounts invested by each company were not disclosed.

BioNTech, Google, Deutsche Bahn Back AI Firm InstaDeep
InstaDeep focuses on improving electronics manufacturing, logistics and biotechnology research. - Deposit Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 5:13 pm

Vaccine maker BioNTech, Google and rail firm Deutsche Bahn are among the companies investing in African-founded artificial intelligence company InstaDeep.

The company, now based in London, announced Tuesday that it has raised $100 million from investors, allowing it to expand its presence to the United States. The exact amounts invested by each company were not disclosed.

InstaDeep focuses on using artificial intelligence to improve electronics manufacturing, logistics and biotechnology research.

Recently, the company announced the development of an early warning system together with BioNTech to analyze coronavirus samples and predict high-risk variants. BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer developed the first widely available vaccine against COVID-19. The two companies said Tuesday they are working on a shot tailored to the omicron variant.

Founded in Tunis eight years ago, InstaDeep now has engineers and researchers in South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, France, Britain and the United Arab Emirates. 

Tags

Business International BioNTech Google Deutsche Bahn InstaDeep Artificial Intelligence AI Firm
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Coal Ministry CPSEs Clock 28.33% Growth In Capex

Coal Ministry CPSEs Clock 28.33% Growth In Capex

TCS 2nd Most Valuable IT Services Brand Globally: Brand Finance

Construction Sector Should Substitute Diesel With Alternative Fuels: Nitin Gadkari

Indiabulls Sells Off 40-Acre Land Worth Rs 580 Crore To Elan group

Indian-Origin Executives In ‘Lean’ Unilever Corporate Shakeup

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day

Glimpses of Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day