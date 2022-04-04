Monday, Apr 04, 2022
Biological E Ltd To Get mRNA Technology From WHO To Make Covid-19 Vaccines

A press release from BE Limited said the WHO’s Advisory Committee on Vaccine Product Development selected the firm after examining a number of proposals from India, as a recipient of mRNA technology from the global health body’s technology transfer hub

Biological E Ltd To Get mRNA Technology From WHO To Make Covid-19 Vaccines

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 4:59 pm

City-based vaccine maker Biological E. Limited on Monday said the company was selected as a recipient of mRNA technology to produce COVID-19 vaccines from the World Health Organisation.

A press release from BE Limited said the WHO’s Advisory Committee on Vaccine Product Development (ACPDV) selected the firm after examining a number of proposals from India, as a recipient of mRNA (ribonucleic acid) technology from the global health body’s technology transfer hub.

Mahima Datla, Managing Director, BE Ltd said: "BE has been investing in mRNA technologies since last year. This new technology will definitely strengthen our resolve to develop and manufacture more vaccines in future. This partnership with WHO will enhance our ability to develop next generation mRNA vaccines that could be more suitable globally and expand the reach of vaccines availability worldwide.’’

WHO and their partners will work with the Indian government and Biological E to develop a roadmap and put in place necessary training and support for the vaccine maker to start producing mRNA vaccines as soon as possible.

Primarily set up to address the COVID-19 emergency, the WHO mRNA technology transfer hub has the potential to expand manufacturing capacity for other products as well, including treatments, and target other priorities.

mRNA vaccines use a messenger RNA created in a laboratory to teach the human cells how to produce a protein that in turn initiates an immune response inside the body against a particular disease. The immune response will fight the actual virus as it gets into the body.

At present, India has no COVID-19 vaccine made on mRNA platform.

Last month, the Centra had given approval for Biological E's Corbevax to be administered to the 12-14 years age group across the country.

