Binance Joins Hand With Association Of Russian Banks; Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall

Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange has joined the Association of Russian Banks (ARB), where Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) lead will head a new crypto department, according to cryptonews.com.

Bullieverse, an open-world metaverse platform, has raised $4 million from Web3.0 venture funds and investors want to build an arcade of play-to-earn games for the community, according to Business Standard.

Bit2Me, a leading Spanish crypto exchange, has received an approval from the Bank of Spain to be the “first provider of services for the exchange of virtual currency for fiat currency and the custody of digital wallets,” the company announced, according to coindesk.com.

In the cryptocurrency market, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 6.33 per cent. The cryptocurrency was trading at $40,485.03 at 5:00 pm. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.52 per cent, down by 0.50 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,896.12, with a fall of 5.33 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was trailing by 4.10 per cent over the same period and was trading at $406.57. Solana (SOL) was down by 4.31 per cent to $94.74 and Cardano (ADA) was down by 3.90 per cent to $1.03.

Meme Coins

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was down by 4.32 per cent, and was trading at $0.1407 at 5:00 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 7.13 per cent and was trading at $0.00002889. Dogelon Mars was down by 9.29 per cent and was trading at $0.0000008839, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.02215, recording a fall of 6.24 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was at $1.85 trillion, registering a decrease of 5.04 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $81.36 billion, up by 6.76 per cent.

BEAGLE INU (BEAGLE) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 319.84 per cent. It was trading at $0.0001595 at 5:00 pm, as per Coinmarketcap data. In contrast, CryptoPlanes (CPAN) witnessed the maximum loss, falling 99.98 per cent. According to Coinmarketcap, it was trading at $0.000002095.