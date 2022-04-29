Binance Begins Investor Education Movement In India For Crypto And Blockchain

Binance, a global Blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has announced several educational initiatives to empower crypto investors in India. The crypto exchange said they have recognised the importance of investor education, and have made it a priority to drive awareness of crypto and Blockchain across India.

“Given the growth witnessed by crypto in India, and the strategic importance of the geography, investor education has been an area of concern for multiple stakeholders, including regulators and policymakers,” Binance said in a press statement.

It said they are committed to building awareness around Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, primarily among the student community. “Through three key educational initiatives, Binance aims to provide open access to Blockchain and crypto learnings,” the statement said.

“At Binance, we believe in financial freedom through crypto adoption. India has one of the largest populations in the world with a median age of 28. This represents a huge opportunity for us to play our role in educating the future innovators and builders of India, especially students, and equip them with the relevant Blockchain and crypto knowledge to build a path towards financial freedom,” says Leon Foong, head of APAC at Binance.

As a follow-up to the Binance Campus BUIDLers Program that was launched in October 2021, Binance has recently partnered with Inter-Institutional Inclusive Innovation Centre (i4c) to initiate the ‘Blockchain for Good’ Ideathon, which provides a platform to students across Indian colleges to come up with solutions that would make the Blockchain space more inclusive and accessible for all.

“Today’s generation also plays a significant role in imparting technology-related knowledge to their elders, and play a crucial role as Blockchain advocates. With Binance’s vast resource of academy content and our ‘Learn and Earn’ program, we hope to create the right incentives for users to do more thorough research and make better-informed investment decisions,”Foong added.

Binance had recently launched its ‘Learn and Earn’ program on Binance Academy that incentivises learning by allowing users to earn crypto, while gaining knowledge about important topics across the Blockchain industry.

In addition, Binance is hosting a free and open-to-all Webinar named ‘Crypto for All’ on May 1, 2022, at 6 pm IST, where major finance influencers including, Neha Nagar, Aditya Saini, and Kashif Raza will be teaching the basic concepts of Blockchain and crypto, while demystifying myths around crypto trading.

“Along with providing certificates issued over Blockchain by Binance NFT to all attendees, select winners will receive grand giveaways in Bitcoin and Binance Coin (BNB),” Binance further said in the press release.