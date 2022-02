Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a 2.8 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 830 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 854 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue of Bharti Airtel increased by 12.6 per cent to Rs 29,867 crore, from Rs 26,518 crore in the December 2020 quarter.