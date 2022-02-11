Bharti Airtel Faces Massive Nationwide Internet Outage; Services Restored

Bharti Airtel's data network faced disruption for a brief duration across India this morning due to a technical glitch, the company said on Friday, adding that services have been fully restored.

Several airtel users on Twitter complained that both their mobile data and broadband connection stopped working.

Here are some of the tweets shared by social media users regarding the airtel outage:

Taking to Twitter, Anas Tanwir, a Supreme Court advocate wrote, "Airtel internet is down. Happened in middle of hearing. For another ten minutes I'm a supporter of physical courts now. Pura zone kharab ho gaya."

Airtel internet is down. Happened in middle of hearing. For another ten minutes I'm a supporter of physcial courts now.



Pura zone kharab ho gaya. — Anas Tanwir (बुकरात वकील) (@Vakeel_Sb) February 11, 2022

Similarly, Rahul Jangir, another airtel user wrote on Twitter that he will be moving to some other network because of constant disruption in Airtel internet services.

I am a customer of airtel @airtelindia @airtelnews from last 11 years and now i am facing lot of problem with airtel internet so i am leaving airtel and moving to some other company.#AirtelDown #airtelinternet — Rahul Jangir🇮🇳 (@rahuljangir34) February 11, 2022

Abhinav Agrawal, another Airtel user out of Bengaluru tweeted

Dear @Airtel_Presence - it seems your internet services have been disrupted across most of Bengaluru. Can you please confirm and let me/us know an ETA for its restoration? — Abhinav Agarwal (@AbhinavAgarwal) February 11, 2022

Meanwhile, while several users were irked by the disruption of internet services, many took the opportunity to share memes regarding the Airtel outage.

#AirtelDown

Neither mobile internet working nor broadband connection.

Please do something @airtelindia

Airtel apps also not opening. pic.twitter.com/Ued0iX0PDz — Hardik Prakash (@htyagi9650) February 11, 2022

An airtel spokesperson said, "Our internet services were briefly disrupted this morning due to a technical glitch. The services have been fully restored. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers."

Taking to Twitter, airtel across its various Twitter handles apologized to the users.

Our internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you. Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers. — airtel India (@airtelindia) February 11, 2022

(With inputs from PTI)