Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Bharti Airtel Faces Massive Nationwide Internet Outage; Services Restored

Several Airtel users on Twitter complained that both their mobile data and broadband connection stopped working.

Bharti Airtel Faces Massive Nationwide Internet Outage; Services Restored
Airtel has cited a technical glitch that led to the massive internet outage across the country.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 2:59 pm

 Bharti Airtel's data network faced disruption for a brief duration across India this morning due to a technical glitch, the company said on Friday, adding that services have been fully restored.

Several airtel users on Twitter complained that both their mobile data and broadband connection stopped working.

Here are some of the tweets shared by social media users regarding the airtel outage:

Taking to Twitter, Anas Tanwir, a Supreme Court advocate wrote, "Airtel internet is down. Happened in middle of hearing. For another ten minutes I'm a supporter of physical courts now. Pura zone kharab ho gaya."

Similarly, Rahul Jangir, another airtel user wrote on Twitter that he will be moving to some other network because of constant disruption in Airtel internet services.

Abhinav Agrawal, another Airtel user out of Bengaluru tweeted

Meanwhile, while several users were irked by the disruption of internet services, many took the opportunity to share memes regarding the Airtel outage. 

An airtel spokesperson said, "Our internet services were briefly disrupted this morning due to a technical glitch. The services have been fully restored. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers."

Taking to Twitter, airtel across its various Twitter handles apologized to the users.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Business National Bharti Airtel Internet Shutdown
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Sensex Slumps Over 750 Points, Nifty Settles Below 17,400 On Weak Global Cues

Sensex Slumps Over 750 Points, Nifty Settles Below 17,400 On Weak Global Cues

Exclusive: Government Already Has Data On Crypto Sector, Is Watching Large Players, Says Tax Body Chief

N Chandrasekaran Reappointed As Tata Sons Chairman For Five Years

JSW Crude Steel Output Surges 15% In January

Government Contained Retail Inflation At 6.2% Despite Biggest Contraction In Economy, Says Sitharaman

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival