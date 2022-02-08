Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Bharti Airtel Board Gives Nod To Raise Up To Rs 7,500 Crore Via Debt Instruments

Airtel said the Board of Directors in its meeting on Tuesday reviewed the company's routine financing and re-financing strategies, including any market maturities in due course. 

Bharti Airtel Board Gives Nod To Raise Up To Rs 7,500 Crore Via Debt Instruments
Google will invest $1 billion in Airtel for picking up a 1.28 per cent stake.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 9:05 pm

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel's board on Tuesday gave an enabling approval for raising up to Rs 7,500 crore through debt instruments. 

The board has also authorised the Special Committee of Directors to decide (based on market conditions) on all matters related to such issuance of securities, including finalisation and approval of terms and conditions, the quantum of the tranche, and the timing. 

In a regulatory filing, Airtel said the Board of Directors in its meeting on Tuesday reviewed the company's routine financing and re-financing strategies, including any market maturities in due course. 

It has "granted enabling approvals for such re-financing vide debt instruments (as and when deemed appropriate) through the issuance of secured/ unsecured, listed/unlisted non-convertible debt securities including debentures, bonds etc. up to Rs 7,500 crores (or in equivalent foreign currency) in one or more tranches from time to time...subject to all applicable regulatory/ statutory approvals," the company said.  

Last month, Bharti Airtel had announced that tech titan Google will invest as much as $1 billion in the company for picking up a 1.28 per cent stake and scaling up offerings of India's second-largest mobile phone operator. 

Tags

Business National Bharti Airtel Google
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Can't Have Situation Where Tesla's Market Is India But Jobs Are In China, Says Government

Can't Have Situation Where Tesla's Market Is India But Jobs Are In China, Says Government

Only 3.6% Women Are Corporate Board Chairpersons In India, Says Deloitte

Lupin Gets USFDA Nod For Generic Version Of Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution

NMDC Net Profit Dips Marginally To Rs 2,048 Crore In December Quarter

CCI Gives Nod For Acquisition Of Athenahealth Group

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India U19 World Cup-winning team members arrive at the Airport, in Bengaluru. India beat England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals to win the title for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Indian Boys Arrive Home After Clinching Record-Extending 5th Title

Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Delhi University Students Protest Over Demand To Reopen Colleges

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Tiger Shroff For This Action Flick

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district,

Students Protest In Karnataka Over Hijab Row