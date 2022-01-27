Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

BharatPe's POS Business Expanded To $4 Billion Annualised Transaction Value

The Point of Sale (POS) business - BharatSwipe - now contributes about 25 per cent to the overall payments Transaction Processed Value (TPV) of the company, a statement said.

BharatPe's POS Business Expanded To $4 Billion Annualised Transaction Value
BharatPe has ramped up reach of its POS business by 25X to over 250 cities in the last 12 months. - Deposit Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 7:43 pm

BharatPe, a fintech company for merchants, on Thursday said it has witnessed 200 per cent growth in annualised transaction value to $4 billion (about Rs 30,078 crore) from its POS business over the last 12 months.

The Point of Sale (POS) business - BharatSwipe - now contributes about 25 per cent to the overall payments Transaction Processed Value (TPV) of the company, a statement said.

BharatPe has ramped up the reach of its POS business by 25X to over 250 cities in the last 12 months and since the launch in the second half of 2020, the company has deployed more than 1.25 lakh BharatSwipe machines across offline shops, it added.

"The phenomenal growth can be attributed to the expansion of the company's POS business in non-metro cities, with more than 50 per cent of BharatSwipe machines being deployed in tier II/tier III towns and cities since 2021. BharatSwipe has been universally adopted by small merchants and retailers across categories including grocery, food and beverage, electronics and durables, among others," it said.

In August last year, BharatPe announced a strategic partnership with Axis Bank. As a part of the association, Axis Bank became the acquiring bank for BharatPe's POS business and enables the acceptance of credit and debit cards for merchants associated with BharatPe. 

BharatPe will continue to ramp up strategic partnerships with banks, financial institutions and brands with the objective of enhancing the customer experience on its POS devices, the statement said.

The company targets to reach $30 billion TPV on payments through both QR and Swipe by March 2023, it added.

“BharatSwipe has been the biggest growth story in India's POS industry - from making a humble beginning with 10 cities in the middle of Covid-19 in 2020, to processing $4 billion payments annually today. Over the course of last year, we have witnessed multi-fold growth in our POS business, led by our aggressive expansion plans in tier II, III and IV towns and cities," BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer said.

He added that a large number of merchants in the smaller cities have not used a POS machine ever, owing to the traditional high rentals associated with POS.

"...hence, (BharatPe) took it as an opportunity to push our zero-rental POS machines. We were able to take POS to several small merchants in last-mile areas with low digital penetration like Alappuzha, Azamgarh and Chalisgaon. In fact, over 60 per cent of our merchants are first-time POS users,” he said.

Sameer said the transition to digital payments offers a range of benefits for the merchants and the economy at large- including customer delight in times of pandemic, a better record of transactions and most importantly, access to credit. 

"The addition of POS enables us to further assess the financial strength of a merchant from his daily transactions and thus, facilitate business loans as per the merchant's eligibility, in partnership with NBFCs,” he added.

Tags

Business National BharatPe
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Sebi strengthens MF norms; winding up of schemes only after majority unitholders' consent

Sebi strengthens MF norms; winding up of schemes only after majority unitholders' consent

AI handover to Tatas: Confident airline will bloom under new owners, says Scindia

SC To Hear Future Group's Plea On January 31 For Direction To Lending Financial Institutions

US-based EV infra solutions firm EvGateway launches operations in India

Delhivery IPO Likely To Be Postponed: Report

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis