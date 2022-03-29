Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Bharat Bandh Day 2: About 35,000 SAIL, RINL, NMDC Workers Boycott Work

Over 10,000 non-executive employees of the company are observing the protest at NMDC mines and offices in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Bharat Bandh Day 2: About 35,000 SAIL, RINL, NMDC Workers Boycott Work
Bharat Bandh PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 1:46 pm

About 35,000 workers of state-owned SAIL, RINL, and NMDC continued to boycott work on Tuesday as part the nationwide strike, affecting production at steel plants and mines.

Rajesh Sandhu, Secretary of NMDC Sanyukt Khadaan Mazdoor Sangh said all non-executive workers have boycotted work to join the nationwide strike which entered its second day on Tuesday.

Related stories

Bharat Bandh: Nationwide Strike Enters Day Two, Here's All That Has Happened

Bharat Bandh Called By Trade Unions Across Country

"Intensifying their protest against government policies, NMDC workers stopped state transport buses in Chhattisgarh for about 6 hours from 5 a.m," Sandhu said adding NMDC would incur a loss of about Rs 200 crore due to the protest.

Over 10,000 non-executive employees of the company are observing the protest at NMDC mines and offices in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

J Ayodhya Ram, President of Steel Plant Employees Union (CITU) said workers at the RINL plant in Visakhapatnam did not come to work on Tuesday as well.

Around 8,000 non-executive Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) workers out of 11,000 are taking part in the ongoing nationwide strike called by central trade unions.

He further said production has been affected at the unit as only one furnace out of three is functional at the plant in Visakhapatnam. One was already under maintenance, the second one has been shut down as a precautionary measure.

Around 15,000 workers of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) also remained away from work at its plants in Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal, an employee of SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant said.

The workers working at key functional areas of the plants did not come on Tuesday to work, he said.

As many as 10 central trade unions on Monday began a two-day nationwide strike to protest against the government's alleged wrong policies that are affecting farmers, workers, and the general public.

The strike notices have been given by the unions in various sectors, such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks, and insurance.

SAIL and RINL are steel-making companies under the Ministry of Steel. NMDC is the country's largest iron ore mining company under the ministry. 

Tags

Business National SAIL RINL NMDC Central Trade Union Central Trade Union Strike Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited Steel Authority Of India Limited Trade Unions
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Ukraine Is Using Elon Musk’s Tech To Destroy Russian Tanks. Here’s How.

Ukraine Is Using Elon Musk’s Tech To Destroy Russian Tanks. Here’s How.