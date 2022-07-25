Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Barclays Expected to Invest in Crypto Custody Firm Cooper, BTC down 3.23% to $22,011

Barclays Bank will invest ‘millions of dollars’ in crypto custody firm Copper; Brazilian trading platform XP to offer users cryptcurrencies by mid-August.

Barclays Expected to Invest in Crypto Custody Firm Cooper, BTC down 3.23% to $22,011

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 7:38 pm

UK-based Barclays Bank to invest ‘millions of dollar’ in crypto custody firm Cooper, whose one of the advisors is former British chancellor Philip Hammond. Sky News reported that Barclays is now a part of an investors’ group joining Cooper’s funding round.

However, Cooper’s head of communications, Sophie Arnold, said in a WhatsApp message, “As the funding round continues, we cannot comment on this report”. 

Earlier, Cooper was denied registration with the UK Financial Conduct Authority, so they got the approval from Swiss authority.

In other news, Brazilian brokerage firm XP Inc. is expected to open its crypto trading platform by mid-August and will offer Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) initially before expanding its offerings by the end of the year.

XP currently has a user base of about 3.6 million users. 

XP’s director of financial products Lucas Rabecheini told Reuters in an interview that XP will add 10 cryptocurrencies to the platform “by the end of December and the beginning of next year”. 

XP’s competitors Nubank, BTG Pactual and Itau Unibanco have all recently revealed that they plan to provide clients with crypto-related services.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 3.23 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $22,011.88 at 5:55 pm. According to data from Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.56 per cent, up by 0.07 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,526.98, down by 5.50 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) fell 3.13 per cent in the last 24 hours. It was trading at $255.69. Solana (SOL) was down by 5.59 per cent to $38.68, while Cardano (ADA) was down by 7.17 per cent to $0.4918. 

Meme Coins

Dogecoin was trading at $0.06508 at 5:45 pm, down by 5.11 per cent on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was trading in the red at $0.00001127. Samoyed Coin fell 4.22 per cent, and it was trading at $0.01049, while Dogelon Mars was down by 6.75 per cent, and it was trading at $0.0000003428. 

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $1.01 trillion, a decrease of 2.94 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $67.38 billion, registering an increase of 9.42 per cent.

