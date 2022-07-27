Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Banks, Financial Institutions Can Look At Having Paperless Branches: RBI Discussion Paper

In a discussion paper on 'Climate Risk and Sustainable Finance', the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it intends to prepare a strategy based on the global best practices on mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change

undefined
RBI RBI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 9:05 pm

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday suggested that banks and other financial institutions could consider eliminating the use of paper at their branches as well as introduce e-receipts at ATMs.

In a discussion paper on 'Climate Risk and Sustainable Finance', the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it intends to prepare a strategy based on the global best practices on mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change, learnings from participation in standard-setting bodies and other international fora.

The thrust of the strategy would include a broad guidance for all RBI Regulated Entities (REs) to have appropriate governance; strategy to address climate change risks and risk management structure to effectively manage them from a micro-prudential perspective, it said.

Further, the central bank has proposed climate risk-related financial disclosure and reporting for REs, capacity building, and voluntary initiatives.

Related stories

Digital Payments Record 29% Annual Growth At March-End 2022: RBI Data

RBI To Go For 35 Basis Points Hike In Rates At Next Week's Monetary Policy Meeting: Report

On a voluntary basis, the REs should set up targets for increasing funding to green projects over short, medium and longer term towards certain identified sectors.

"In order to green the banking processes by making them more environment-friendly, REs could consider converting their branches to green branches by eliminating the use of paper in their operations, introducing option of e-receipts at their ATMs," the discussion paper said.
 
RBI has invited comments on the discussion paper till September 30.

According to the discussion paper, the REs may look at ways and means to incentivise adoption of e-receipts.

Also, the REs may like to convert all their data centres to green data centres by switching over to renewable energy for sourcing power for the data centres and implement guidance provided by established frameworks like the Green Data Centre Rating Systems, it noted.

In the discussion paper, RBI also said that there is a growing need to sensitise India's financial sector to the importance and benefits of green finance with special emphasis on capacity building and creating awareness of climate risk and sustainable finance to tackle the challenges posed by climate change.

To address the capacity building requirements, the discussion paper also suggested that the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) may set up a working group on capacity building in the area of climate risk and sustainable finance.

The board of directors of the REs would have to play a critical role in identifying climate-related and environmental risks as well as opportunities and assessing the actual and potential impact of these risks on their strategies and plans, it added.
 

Tags

Business Banks Financial Institutions Reserve Bank Of India RBI Paperless Banking Climate Risk And Sustainable Finance
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy