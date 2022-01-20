Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Bank of Maharashtra Reports Two-Fold Surge In Net Profit To Rs 325 Crore In Q3

The total income of the bank rose to Rs 3,893 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 3,582 crore in the year-ago period.

Bank of Maharashtra Reports Two-Fold Surge In Net Profit To Rs 325 Crore In Q3
The Net Interest Income (NII) grew 17 per cent to Rs 1,527 crore in the quarter under review. - Outlook India

Trending

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 3:19 pm

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Thursday reported an over two-fold increase in net profit at Rs 325 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, helped by a decline in bad loans.

The Pune-based lender had posted a net profit of Rs 154 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The total income of the bank rose to Rs 3,893 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 3,582 crore in the year-ago period, BoM said in a statement.

The Net Interest Income (NII) grew 17 per cent to Rs 1,527 crore during the quarter under review. The same was at Rs 1,306 crore for the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

On the asset quality front, the bank recorded an improvement with gross NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) declining to 4.73 per cent or Rs 6,104.65 crore in the 2021 December quarter from 7.69 per cent or Rs 8,072.43 crore in the year-ago period.

Similarly, net NPAs eased to 1.24 per cent or Rs 1,545 crore as against 2.59 per cent or Rs 2,579 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, the total provision other than tax rose to Rs 752 crore as against Rs 502 crore at the end of the third quarter previous fiscal.

The provision coverage ratio improved to 94 per cent as of December 31, 2021, against 90 per cent at the end of the third quarter previous fiscal, the lender said.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved to 3.11 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The capital adequacy ratio increased to 14.85 per cent in the latest December quarter as against 13.65 per cent. 

Tags

Business National Bank Of Maharashtra
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Air India To Resume Flight Operations To US From January 21

Air India To Resume Flight Operations To US From January 21

Bajaj Finserv Consolidated Profit After Tax Slips 2.63% To Rs 1,256 Crore In Q3

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Profit Falls Nearly 3% To Rs 2.39 Crore In Q3

Finance Ministry To Release Rs 47,541 Crore For Tax Devolution To States

Hindustan Unilever Profit Rises 19% To Rs 2,300 Crore In December Quarter

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East

An Army watch snow-covered area near a fence in Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu.

Indian Army Patrols In Line Of Control In Heavy Snowfall

Actress Deepika Padukone in a still from the trailer of 'Gehraiyaan'. She plays the role of Alisha, one of the two sisters around whose turbulent life the story revolves.

In Pics: 5 Glimpses From The Deepika Padukone-Siddhanth Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of passengers for Covid-19 test, at Bandra Terminus, in Mumbai.

Covid-19 Tests Conducted Across India As Cases See A Dip

Camel mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill which houses India's most important ministries and the presidential palace in New Delhi. The ceremony held annually on Jan. 29 marks the end of Republic Day festivities.

Rehearsals For The Upcoming Beating Retreat Ceremony